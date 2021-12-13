Formula 1, British tabloids unleashed in defense of Hamilton: “A theft”

The newspapers across the Channel are not there and take the side of the home idol after the incredible final in Abu Dhabi

The day after the burning defeat is that of controversies and silences that make a lot of noise. The overtaking suffered by Lewis Hamilton on the last lap of Abu Dhabi GP and the consequent race and world victory by Max Verstappen they continue to hold sway in the UK, where the tabloids have gone wild in defense of the house idol. Many speak expressly of “theft”, while i social channels both Lewis and Mercedes are in fact in press silence since the checkered flag flew.

The most emblematic titles can be read on Daily Telegraph, who bluntly writes “Hamilton robbed“, or” Hamilton robbed “and on Daily Mail, which speaks of “Grand Theft Auto“, which is the legal term used to indicate car theft and which also gave the title to a popular video game series.

To counteract the noise of the British press is thedeafening silence of the Mercedes house: Hamilton (probably on the advice of the team and not by his will) has deserted the post-GP press conference, which Verstappen and Sainz regularly introduced themselves to, and since the Dutchman was officially crowned champion all the official social channels of Lewis and the team have fallen silent. Mercedes limited itself to posting, without any comment, the document with which the commissioners rejected the complaint presented regarding the management of the Safety Car and, immediately after, a note communicating the intention to appeal the decision. In short, the legal battle promises to be still long.