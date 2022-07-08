Formula 1 drivers: the clothes and accessories that they cannot wear

“Dear drivers, please show us your underwear.” Incredible, but true, such a phrase is popular among formula 1 driverssince Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz until Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. And, in fact, it makes sense.

Even during the weekend of the 2022 Australian Grand Prix, the race director, Niels Wittich (who from this year will alternate with Eduardo Freitas), recalled a specific rule that is part of the International Sporting Code (CSI) of the International Automobile Federation, and which obliges formula 1 drivers to wear fire-resistant clothing from head to toe, including undergarments.

The reasons for this rule

The rules are clear and written in black and white: according to Appendix “L” of the International Sporting Code, the formula 1 drivers They must wear gloves, long underwear, socks, shoes and a balaclava (technically called a “balaclava”) approved by the Federation, since in the event of a fire it would be very risky not to wear fire-resistant clothing to protect them until help arrives. (Here: How the formula 1 drivers).

This goes back to what happened to Romain Grosjean in the last Grand Prix of Bahrain, on November 29, 2020, when after a terrifying accident, his Haas car crashed into the barriers, splitting in two and bursting into flames, saving the driver by a miracle. This is due to the safety of cars, but also because of the clothes he wears. Most important, of course, are the suits, which are made from a material called Nomex: a very light man-made fiber that is applied in layers (two to four).

The approval procedure is very strict, with 15 cycles of washing and drying, followed by an evaluation of the resistance to heat of flames up to 800° (even zippers and seams must be flame retardant), which guarantees the survival of the driver for 11 seconds at a temperature of 840°.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. Red Bull

Piercings are also prohibited

In the meeting with the formula 1 drivers, the race director reminded them that piercings and jewelry are also prohibited. There’s really no opposition to jewelry (chains, bracelets, and rings can always be removed, as can earrings), but piercings have been a problem.