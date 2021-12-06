Sports

Formula 1 | Genè on Verstappen and Hamilton: “They were not an example”

Marc Genè
Marc Genè takes it out on Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. The attitude of the two in Saudi Arabia is not the example and the image that Formula 1 would like for itself: “The only decision by Michael Masi that I don’t understand is the first red flag after some had changed tires and others had not. He got it wrong because it helps some and others don’t. The other decisions are a lot to the limit, I would not want to stay in his place. Verstappen and Hamilton must be the example of young drivers, but they went beyond the limit, manipulating the rules. Max wanted nothing more than to get Hamilton out. He made a crazy second restart. Max accompanied him when he cuts the chicane and in fact takes penalties. Verstappen is very mature in his interviews, I’m sorry that one of the two won’t win the world championship. In this fight the off-track aspect is used much more with commissions, penalties, race directions. The show on the track was top. Verstappen favorite in Abu Dhabi ”.

