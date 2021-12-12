Formula 1 | Horner released: interview with the FIA ​​lasted 45 minutes, words

Horner and Marko came out of the interview with the FIA ​​commissioners. A very long interview, which lasted 45 minutes. Horner made statements to Sky Sports UK: “We are waiting for the stewards. I am disappointed that there are protests. Unfortunately we are in that kind of season. We trust in the stewards to hope that they will make the right decision. I don’t think this is good for anyone. It takes a quick conclusion, because Verstappen he won the championship. They can’t take him away. It’s disappointing that the protests have been made, but I guess that’s what we expect from this year. “… CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE LATEST NEWS OF TODAY’S FORMULA 1!

F1-News.eu is the Formula 1 site of the TMW Network. On F1-News you will find all the most interesting news from the world of Formula 1 for a site practically 100% dedicated to this sport. Not only Ferrari, but also Mercedes, McLaren, Red Bull and all the other teams. The Gp live in writing, with all the interviews from Sky Sport but not only, also from Liberty Media. In advance, interviews from abroad and many “special” contents, news and details on which we like to work. Formula 1 is here. Follow it with us.