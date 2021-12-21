Formula 1, Jean Alesi stopped in France: damage with explosive device
The former Ferrari driver stopped by the Avignon police for detonating a large firecracker against an office window. His defense: “It was just meant to be a joke” “
Jean Alesi, a former Formula 1 driver, was stopped in Avignon, where he was overheard by the police for detonating a large firecracker against an office window. “Jean Alesi was arrested on Monday afternoon for having damaged the property of others by means of an explosive device!”, Nimes deputy prosecutor Antoine Wolff told the AFP agency.
the accusation for alesi
The events took place in Villeneuve-le’s-Avignon, the city of the 57-year-old former Ferrari driver. The police had been called on Sunday around 10 pm by residents in the neighborhood, worried by the sound of an explosion. Thanks to the registration number recorded by a neighbor, the police were able to ascertain that the vehicle seen on the spot, before leaving with the lights out, belonged to José Alesi, brother of the former driver, who was arrested. Subsequently, the former Scuderia driver (1991-1995) went to the police station, where he cleared his brother by explaining that he was in the car, with his son and a friend of the latter and that he himself had slipped a ” large firework bought in Italy “in the frame of an office window, without imagining causing such damage, explained the deputy prosecutor.
The carreer
The Frenchman raced in F1 from 1989 to 2001, with Tyrrell, Ferrari, Benetton, Sauber, Prost and Jordan. Remained in the hearts of many Ferrari fans for his courageous and spectacular driving style, he won one race in the World Championship and won 32 podiums (16 with Maranello, where he raced between 1991 and 1995).
December 21, 2021 (change December 21, 2021 | 16:41)
