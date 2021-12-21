Formula 1, Jean Alesi stopped in France: damage with explosive device

the accusation for alesi

–

The events took place in Villeneuve-le’s-Avignon, the city of the 57-year-old former Ferrari driver. The police had been called on Sunday around 10 pm by residents in the neighborhood, worried by the sound of an explosion. Thanks to the registration number recorded by a neighbor, the police were able to ascertain that the vehicle seen on the spot, before leaving with the lights out, belonged to José Alesi, brother of the former driver, who was arrested. Subsequently, the former Scuderia driver (1991-1995) went to the police station, where he cleared his brother by explaining that he was in the car, with his son and a friend of the latter and that he himself had slipped a ” large firework bought in Italy “in the frame of an office window, without imagining causing such damage, explained the deputy prosecutor.