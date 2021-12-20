Formula 1 | Mercedes, Hamilton penalized in Bahrain, 1st race 2022?

Lewis Hamilton was not present at the FIA ​​gala on Thursday night following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix events. This could have serious consequences, reports the Express. The big British tabloid writes that, according to its sources, Hamilton could receive a penalty of ten positions on the grid during the Bahrain Grand Prix. The FIA ​​has established in its regulations that the top three drivers of the World Championship are obliged to participate in the FIA ​​gala. When this is not the case there can be consequences. According to the regulation, the new president Mohammed Ben Sulayem would therefore be thinking of a penalty in the first race of 2022, with Hamilton who could start 11th maximum.… CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE LATEST NEWS OF TODAY’S FORMULA 1!

