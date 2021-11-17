Formula 1, Mercedes in counterattack: request for revision of Verstappen-Hamilton duel in Brazil | News

The Anglo-German team ready to battle against Red Bull after the publication of new images that would highlight the Dutchman’s faults

Mercedes goes on the counterattack and prepares to do battle with Red Bull even off the track. The Brackley team has in fact decided to appeal to right of revision (article 14.1.1 of the regulation) in relation to duel between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen during the Brazilian GP. At the center of it all is the discussed wheel to wheel at the start of the 48th lap: the Dutchman seemed to have widened the trajectory in curve 4 to push his rival off the track and frustrate his overtaking attempt, but the race marshals have decided not to intervene with any sanctions during the race. On Tuesday, however, F1 made available new images which, according to Mercedes, would highlight the Dutchman’s faults.

In a World Cup destined to be decided at the last breath, in which every point will count, the Anglo-German team thus chooses to play this card too, almost as if to to counter the penalty imposed on Hamilton for the irregularity found in the opening of the rear wing and brought to the evidence of the commissioners by Red Bull. Lewis then won the GP all the same, but during the Interlagos weekend there was no shortage of skirmishes, especially between the two team principals Toto Wolff And Chris Horner. In short tra the two stables is open war and the challenge now moves to Qatar, pending the outcome of the appeal.