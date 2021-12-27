Formula 1 | Mercedes, revealed the reason for Hamilton’s silence

Speaking to MotorsportWeek, Toto Wolff wanted to clear some fog around Hamilton’s prolonged silence: “We are all wavering in emotions, especially Lewis. He had won the World Championship until the last lap, then it was taken away from him from one second to the next. You lose confidence because you can’t understand what happened. The silence is there. , because he too fails for words. In the days following Abu Dhabi, we were in constant contact. Before receiving the title of Knight, I told him that he should have devoted those few hours to paying homage to his life’s work, which He should have tried to take those positive moments with him. I think that’s what he did. “… CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE LATEST NEWS OF TODAY’S FORMULA 1!

