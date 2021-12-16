Formula 1, Mercedes withdraws the appeal: Verstappen officially champion

The communiqué: “In Abu Dhabi regulations applied in a way that can affect racing. Now dialogue with the FIA ​​for clearer rules”

There Mercedes, through an official note, communicates the decision of withdraw the appeal for the epilogue of the Abu Dhabi GP that delivered to Max Verstappen victory of the race and therefore of the title: the Red Bull driver is therefore officially the new Formula 1 world champion. “In Abu Dhabi regulation applied in a way that may affect racing. Now dialogue with the FIA ​​for clearer rules “writes the German team.

In the press release that closes the contest and the season, Mercedes explains: “Losing a race is part of the game but it is different when lose hope in motorsport. Many, including us, think that things did not go quite right. We complained why the safety car regulations were applied in a way that conditioned the race after Lewis (Hamilton, ed) had taken the lead to become world champion “.

“We have appealed in the interest of sporting justice and we welcome the FIA’s decision to investigate what happened in Abu Dhabi and to want to improve the soundness of the rules, governance and decisions to be made in F1. We will work alongside the FIA ​​to build a better F1 e we announce that we have withdrawn the appeal“continues the note.

In conclusion: “We congratulate Verstappen and Red Bull, see you next year to fight on the track. But regardless of how the championship ended, we couldn’t be more proud of our team. Lewis, you are the greatest driver in F1 history and you gave it your all in every lap of this incredible season. Thanks also to Valtteri (Bottas, ed) “.