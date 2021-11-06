Formula 1 | Mexico, Leclerc and Perez against the wall. Ferrari at work

UPDATE 19.35 – Here for the final summary of free practice 1

UPDATE 18.55 – The change of the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc is ok. Difficult, but not impossible, to see Leclerc again in FP1. In any case, good news for the next sessions

Accident at the last corner of the Mexico track for Leclerc first and then Perez. Both drivers damaged the rear wing of their cars, resulting in the Virtual Safety Car. The Ferrari garage is at work to try to immediately analyze the damage to the car. In fact, Mexico is confirmed as a track without grip, as Hamilton had declared in the early stages via team radio, inviting Mercedes to stop for now.

