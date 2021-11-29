Formula 1, profile of Frank Williams who died at 79

In recent years, Sir Frank Williams looked increasingly worn out. In the fleeting shots that the international direction of the Formula 1 Grand Prix dedicated to his team, now relegated to the last places at the back of the grid, his blue eyes looked out behind the work of the dead mechanics, now dead.

The death of Ayrton Senna, the greatest driver who ever lived, driving one of his single-seaters had made him worse than the car accident that had forced him into a wheelchair. Since that May 1, 1994, Williams had spent his days analyzing in every location – from the microphones of the media to the courts of the Italian state – an incident that is as stupid in dynamics as it is tragic in its effects. Each day his voice seemed fainter, until it became transparent as air. Williams was not seeking an acquittal for himself, in his harsh words he did not spare himself. Rather, he attempted an aloud elaboration of a much more personal grief than we can believe.

Williams and Senna immediately liked each other. The British manufacturer had been the first to provide the young Senna with a car for a test. From the eighty-three laps of the Donington circuit in 1983 to the seven laps of the Imola GP eleven years later: the first and last kilometer of the Brazilian ace in a Formula 1 car were covered in a Williams. Nothing came of that first remote contact, Senna made his Formula 1 debut the following year driving a Toleman, another car assembled in a garage with few means available.

Senna’s S, still present on the Williams nose (Xavier Bonilla / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Frank Williams built his first racing car in 1966. An apprenticeship in Formula 2 and Formula 3 to prepare for the leap into the big circus, which occurred three years later. The Formula 1 of the time was very different from what we know today, even in certain managerial choices you can perceive the courage mixed with recklessness that characterized motorsport at that time. Williams, to keep costs down and be able to afford a year in Formula 1, bought an old used chassis from Brabham which he used as a base to build his car.

From 1969 to 1976, the life of the Williams team went through an almost complete parable. The first joys arrived, with the first podiums, but also the first griefs and the first defeats. Piers Courage, an English driver who took two second places with his Williams on his debut, died in an accident at the Dutch circuit of Zandvoort at the age of twenty-eight. Williams’ accounts recorded several losses, competing in Formula 1 was as expensive as it is now, even if the technological barrier was not high. It was easy to build a competitive car for those who could afford it.

Thus it was that in 1976 Williams was forced to sell the majority stake in his creation, Frank Williams Racing Cars. Complex events, hard to digest, which would have weakened the ambitions of any other man. Instead, a year later, in an abandoned carpet warehouse, Williams gave birth to Williams Grand Prix Engineering. A new Formula 1 team, the Williams we all know, an adventure that has come down to the present day.

From 1980 to 1997, the new Williams won the world drivers ‘classification seven times and took the constructors’ title nine times. Between 1992 and 1993 he dominated the World Championship with one of the most innovative cars ever built, the FW14 designed by Adrian Newey. The designer, now at Red Bull, pushed hard on the adoption of electronics that Williams himself had been advocating for three years. The very narrow chassis raised from the bottom, the active suspension, the semi-automatic gearbox, the pneumatic valves: Williams was a workshop on four wheels, it seemed to come from another planet. From a garage to the top of the world: if we wanted to venture a comparison, we could say that Frank Williams is to Formula 1 as Steve Jobs was to computer electronics. Driving the strongest car in the world was “the lion” Nigel Mansell, another who seemed to be made of the same stuff as Frank Williams. Williams had to get rid of his office to pay the bills and for a while he ran the stable from a pay phone. Mansell wanted to break through as a driver at all costs, he was so sure of his talent that he quit his job and sell the house to pay for one last season of racing.

The iconic 1992 yellow and blue FW14B driven by Nigel Mansell (National Motor Museum / Heritage Images via Getty Images)

Despite the successes, Frank Williams still thought of Ayrton Senna. He tried to hire him both when Mansell was in the stable and later, when Senna’s nemesis, “the professor” Alain Prost, sat in the Williams. Williams forced Prost’s hand to such an extent that he retired, even though he still had one year on his contract. Anything was better than finding himself with a competition animal like Senna, Prost had already tried it in 1988-89 and was destroyed. When in 1994 he had the best driver of all, Williams no longer had the best car of all to entrust to him. The new regulations had canceled a large part of his innovation, Williams on the track was nervous and uncompromising. It ended up unsaddling even Senna, who had lived on the wire in and out of a Formula 1 car.

The years after 1994 passed quickly. Two more titles with Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve, before a slow, unstoppable decline. When his physical strength failed him, Frank Williams ditched the iconic closed headphones that framed his bald head and handed over the leadership of the stable to his daughter Claire. And with Williams buried in debt, he could not help but guide the team towards the sale to the Dorilton Capital fund. Immediately afterwards, Claire Williams criticized Netflix which, according to her, would not have dedicated the right space to a historic team in the third season of the TV series “Drive to survive”. Who knows if Netflix isn’t trying to fix it now, in the fourth season coming in a few weeks.

There is one last image of Sir Frank that has stuck in my eyes. In 2019, at the Silverstone Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton drove Williams on a track lap in a roadside Mercedes. A single round was agreed between the respective marketing offices. But as the finish line was approaching, Frank Williams, with the tired old voice and the lively eyes of a child, says: “One more, overtake them“. Let’s do another one, overtake them.

It took just one minute on the track to make Hamilton his driver, a Mercedes AMG S63 his car, to make Frank Williams the man he always was.