A large fire broke out this Friday at the facilities of the oil company Aramco, in the city of Jeddah, the second largest in Saudi Arabia.

The images of the flames coming out of some deposits of the headquarters of the state oil company and a column of smoke that rises several hundred meters have the district in suspense, where this Friday the Free practice for the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, scheduled for this Sunday at 12 pm, Colombia time.

Formula 1, on alert

Images of the attack this Friday.

Although the local authorities have not yet informed about it, andhe military spokesman for Yemen’s Houthi rebels, Yahya Sarea, assured in a televised message that they had carried out an attack “against Aramco facilities in Jeddah and other vital facilities in the capital of the Saudi enemy, Riyadh, with a batch of missiles”.

Saudi Arabia, Jedah fasilitas Minyak Aramco terbakar, diperkirakan akibat serangan rudal balistik yg di lakukan oleh pemberontak Houthi. pic.twitter.com/wJFg1A1JAb — dwipayana (@gsastrawijaya) March 25, 2022

“The Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix can continue as planned despite the attacks perpetrated this Friday in that countryespecially at an oil installation in Jeddah, not far from the circuit where the race is held, said ‘Saudi Motorsport Company’, the promoter of the championship, in a statement.

“Formula 1 is in close contact with the competent authorities regarding the current situation. The authorities have confirmed that the event can continue as planned and we will continue to be in close contact with them and the teams, closely monitoring the situation,” he said. organizer.

*With EFE and AFP