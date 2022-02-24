Formula 1. Sebastian Vettel refuses to run the Russian Grand Prix

The armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine has also affected the world of sport, proof of this are the declarations of Sebastian Vettelpilot of Aston-Martinwho assured that he will not participate in the Russian Grand Prix.

“In my personal opinion, I have obviously woken up in shock after the news this morning. I think it’s horrible to see what’s going on. If you look at the calendar, we have a race scheduled in Russia. For me, my own opinion is that I should not go, I will not go. I think it’s wrong to race in that country”, declared the pilot of the Formula 1 which is one of the directors of the GPDA (Association of Grand Prix Drivers).

Likewise, the German took the opportunity to lament the human tragedy that will be experienced due to the tense situation between Russians and Ukrainians, which has increased in recent hours.

“sorry for the peoplefor the innocent people who are losing their lives, who is being killed for stupid reasons under very strange and crazy leadership. I’m sure it’s something we’ll talk about, but as a GPDA, we haven’t met since last year. In any case my decision is already made, I will not run“, he added.

Max Verstappen’s reaction,

Another of the pilots F1 which referred to conflict between Ukraine and Russia was MaxVerstappen, who assured that is not safe that the highest category of motorsport visit a country that is in the middle of a war.

“I think that when a country is at war it’s not right to run there, that’s for sure. But it’s not just what I think, it’s also how the whole paddock is going to decide what we do next.”

The position of Formula 1

It should be remembered that the Russian Grand Prix is scheduled to take place on weekend of September 25so Formula 1 has been cautious as to what will happen to said race.

“The F1 closely follows Russian GP developmentsjust like those of other events, and at this time you have nothing to comment on the race scheduled for September. We will continue to monitor the situation very closely,” she said in a statement.