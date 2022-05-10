Formula 1 | “Shit”: Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and George Russell liquidated the Miami GP

The 2022 Formula 1 season hosted the first Miami Grand Prix of its history, and gave away a career that was not without its emotions. Max Verstappen was the great dominator and was left with a victory over Charles Leclerc who shortened distances in the world drivers rankingwhile Carlos Sainz completed the podium.

Despite all this, the Miami International Circuit did not seem to be comfortable for the pilots, who were annoyed due to the conditions of the surface and the second sector of the route, which they considered narrow. The Dutchman was one of the most critical but he wasn’t the only one Lando Norris was encouraged to qualify him with a rudenesswhile George Russell also had his say.

The harsh criticism of the drivers to the Miami GP

-Lando Norris: “Honestly, it’s a great track, but the asphalt is not at the level of Formula 1. The track was torn apart and literally turned into shit. Definitely, they should resurface the track with a product that we know works and that gives us a good grip and a better run. We arrived here and everyone was expecting a great race, but with this asphalt it was not possible. Every time you went out of the trajectory you lost two seconds right away.”

-George Russel: “they definitely have to do something. On the one hand, there security issues and, on the other, racing is pretty bad too. You can hardly go wheel to wheel because there is no grip along the racing line. It’s like there’s only one dry line on a wet track. I did not like the slow and narrow section. If there was no really slow chicane, but a long drawn out corner then it would be a really cool track. But as it is, it’s a bit screwed up, that’s what I think”.

– Max Verstappen: “We can still improve the track in some places. The first sector was quite nice, but it would be nice to make the second section a bit faster. Cars are so wide, long and heavy nowadays that the chicane is quite tricky. Actually, at the beginning the grip was better than expected, but during the race it got worse“.