Formula E: 2022 starts in Arabia, Giovinazzi is also on track – F1

The 2022 Formula E World Championship starts. First green light on Friday 28 and Saturday 29 January, with the two opening rounds of season 8 which will be held in the spotlight of one of the most technically demanding tracks of the championship, which runs around walls of the unesco world heritage site in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

In the first stage of the richest racing calendar in the history of the Championship, the Formula E fans will return to the stands and millions of others will tune in live from all over the world to see the 11 teams and 22 drivers of the world compete on the starting grid. the title of World Champions.

Reigning champions Nyck de Vries and Mercedes-EQ will try to defend their title as world champions in the Drivers and Teams category. While their most dangerous rivals since last season have maintained an unchanged line-up, this year three new drivers will take their places on the starting grid of the most competitive Formula E Championship ever: among them, also the former Formula 1 Antonio Giovinazzi, first Italian driver to race in the competition after Luca Filippi in 2017-2018. Mitch Evans and Sam Bird are back with Jaguar TCS Racing, while DS TECHEETAH confirmed that champion Jean-Eric Vergne will once again race with Season 6 title winner Antonio Félix da Costa. Starting from season 8, Formula E races will be able to last up to a maximum of 10 minutes longer in the event of an accident that causes the entry of the Safety Car or Full Course Yellow, the “yellow flag” that effectively neutralizes the race. , during the canonical 45 minutes. The Gen2 single-seaters will be the fastest they have ever raced: the drivers will be able to take advantage of 220kW batteries, with a power increase of about 200kW compared to Season 7. The power during ATTACK MODE will also increase up to 250kW / 235kW . From this year Formula E will be the first motorsport championship to adopt a new qualifying format with groups and knockout duels starting right from the Diriyah stage, offering a new and exciting challenge for drivers and teams.