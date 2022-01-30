Formula E, second E-Prix in Arabia: Mortara wins behind the safety car

From Ad-Diriyah, the Italian Swiss from Venturi prevails in front of Frijns and his teammate Di Grassi with the race neutralized by the service car in the final. Only twenty-first Antonio Giovinazzi

Mario Salvini

The second race of the 2022 Formula E season is by Edoardo Mortara. To last season champion Nyck DeVries who had triumphed on Friday in race 1 in Ad-Diriyha, his deputy, the 2020/21 runner-up, answers. Moreover, with the same engine, since Edo’s Venturi is fitted with a Mercedes. A success concluded under the safety car regime, but fully deserved, well built, starting from the start in the front row, just behind his rival DeVries. Who lost the lead on lap 15, sold to the other Venturi driver, Lucas Di Grassi. Mortara, third in that moment, overtook DeVries on lap 16 and did the same with Di Grassi in the next lap. So as to hoist himself in command. Where did he stay until the end.

Italian Swiss – Mortara was born in Geneva to an Italian father and a French mother. He therefore has a double passport, in FIA competitions, such as Formula E, he runs as a Swiss. But of the DTM, where he spent 8 seasons (with 2nd place in 2016 on Audi), he did it as an Italian. And this is his third success in the electric category, after that of Hong Kong in Season 5 (moreover obtained with hours of delay after the checkered flag due to a series of suspensions) and that of Puebla last year. “It was a very strategic race – said Edo – the overtaking on DeVries using Attack Mode was decisive. Then I tried to keep my head cold and stay focused ”. And it went. With the victory and also with the lead in the standings.

of fat is reborn in venturi – For a long time, the Venturi, a Monte Carlo team whose CEO Susie Wolff, wife of the great boss Mercedes Toto, has cherished the idea of ​​a double, as Mercedes did on Friday. But on lap 28 Robert Frijns overtook Di Grassi in a surprisingly easy way: strange not to see one of his defenses from Di Grassi. “I was in the energy saving phase – he explained – I was going slowly”. But it is true that Frijns’ Envision seemed very much on the ball. With a right second place. And Venturi consoles herself with a double podium: Di Grassi finished in third place. It is the 38th podium for Grassi, by far the record in the category, the first with the Monegasque team, after 37 on Audi.

deVries ruins everything – As for DeVries, poleman and winner on Friday, he lost the third place when widening to go to take Attack Mode he suffered the inevitable overtake by Frijns (lap 22). Then, four laps later, he made a mistake, blocked too much and Jean-Eric Vergne slipped him, opening a corridor that Andre Lotterer (Porsche), Jake Dennis (Andretti) and Stoffel Vandoorne also slipped into. And, as if that weren’t enough, shortly after he was also seen being fished by Pascal Wehrlein. So as to close tenth.

other locations – So, after a series of overtaking close to the top positions, when Alex Sins forced the entry of the safety car with an error, the situation saw Lotterer fourth, Dennis fifth, Vergne (DS-Techeetah) sixth, Vandoorne ( Mercedes) seventh, Oliver Rowland (Mahindra) eighth and Wehrlein (Porsche) ninth. Situation frozen in the march.

giovinazzi needs km – After all, obviously still the difficulties due to the lack of practice on the car and in the category, Antonio Giovinazzi who finished 21st. With the suspicion that even his Dragon Penske is not lightning, since teammate Sergio Sette Camara was 18th

edo in command – As we said, with this success Mortara now, after two races, leads the standings with 33 points. In front of DeVRies who is at 29. Third Vandoorne at 28, so there are Di Grassi and Dennis at 25, Frijns at 18 and the Lotterer-Bird-Vergne trio at 12. We’ll talk again on February 12 in Mexico City.