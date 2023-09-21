Formula E will start its season with a race in Mexico City

Season 10 of Formula E begins next Saturday, January 13, 2024 in Mexico City, where new world champion Jake Dennis will begin the defense of his crown. The venue will be the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez track where he started his winning campaign last season.

Advance sales of tickets for the Mexico City E-Prix 2024 have already begun with prices starting at 180 pesos. It will be the first race of Season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and follows the historic debut of the fastest, lightest, most powerful and most efficient electric racing car ever built – the GEN3 racing car – in Mexico in January this year. ,

For the start of the 2023 season at Foro Sol last January, more than 40 thousand fans filled the stands and it was also the first race of the GEN3 era.

Fans attending the 2024 Mexico City E-Prix in January can expect the on-track action to reach a higher level than ever with overtaking and high speeds as drivers and teams use their experience from 16 years of seasons. We do. Race, where they learned how to maximize the power and potential of GEN3.

The 2023 race was won by Andretti Global Formula E Team (formerly Avalanche Andretti) driver Jake Dennis, who parlayed that early success into his first Formula E World Champion title and will return to Mexico City to battle all the contenders.



Andretti Global Formula E Team’s Jake Dennis and reigning world champion said he was happy to return to Mexico City. Furthermore, Azteca fans’ passion and knowledge of motorsports has been recognised.

“I am very excited to return to Mexico City as Formula E World Champion and winner of the Mexico City E-Prix last season. To be able to defend those titles in front of such an incredible crowd will be a memorable experience. He commented, “Mexico fans are known worldwide for being extremely passionate and knowledgeable about motorsport.”

Co-founder and head of the Formula E Championship, Alberto Longo, assured that the first race of the GEN3 era will be unforgettable for Mexican fans, while also highlighting that the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez will see a new world champion. in the process.

“My message to motorsport fans in Mexico is very simple: you cannot miss this race. Since Mexico City hosted the first GEN3 race in January, teams and drivers have pushed the car to the limits and broken all Formula E records. Now we return to Mexico City with a new World Champion and “a lot of experience gained, which means this race will be action-packed and an impressive backdrop to our historic tenth season,” he commented.

Live music from world-class artists is another hallmark of Formula E events in Mexico City. A headlining performance will be announced in the coming weeks, and will follow the artists who thrilled fans around the world in season nine, including John Legend, French Montana, Jonas Blue and DJ duo Nervo.