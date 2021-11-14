Formula One, Hamilton makes a masterpiece in Brazil and reopens the world championship. Verstappen is second

No it’s not over. Lewis Hamilton wins the Brazilian Grand Prix, reversing fortunes and team errors in a weekend of strong colors. The 7-time world champion overtakes Max Verstappen on the track and shortens the World Championship to -14 points behind the Dutchman. At Interlagos he started with a disadvantage of 21 lengths and from square n ° 10 at the start after the penalty of 5 positions for engine replacement and after a sprint race that had seen him go up 15 positions from the bottom where he had been thrown out due to the disqualification suffered. for the irregular rear wing in qualifying on Friday.

<< The chronicle of the race >>

What a samba, really. For the first lap where almost all the positions are upset: Verstappen who overtakes the poleman Bottas (then 3rd) who is then also passed by the other Red Bull of Perez (4th at the finish line), switch after a melee between the Ferrari of Leclerc and Sainz (at the end 5th the Monegasque and 6th the Spaniard): the excellent reds behind the big ones as well as the only ones not doubled by them. And in the Constructors, they close with an 18 to 1 against McLaren with whom they compete for third place.

Hamilton stronger than everything

The first, at the end of this 2021, will be a fight to the last breath. Hamilton does not want and does not know how to give it up. Even when everything goes wrong. Indeed, perhaps especially when things are adverse to him. This is why he starts with only one thing in mind: he goes back to glory. On lap 1 he already jumps to 7th place and to 6th at the second lap. Bottas gives him the position by order of the team. A safety car and two virtual cars do not mess up the positions, nor does the pit stop game: perhaps the 2nd of Lewis’ Mercedes was too late (at 44th, Max stopped at 41st to defend himself), Hamilton must overtake on the track. He does not succeed on lap 48, where Max deliberately stretches and takes both very long in turn 4, but at 59th the Briton does not miss the last chance and slips over the wings of the Dutchman, who closes 2nd and disappointed : “We tried them all, it was a good fight, we lacked a bit of pace, but congratulations to Lewis, it was fun. We limited the damage in a complicated weekend ”.

Brazilian cheering explodes for Lewis

Don’t tell Hamilton, who after the finish takes a Brazilian flag and waves it from the cockpit, his idol is Ayrton Senna. When he gets out of the car, he explodes with joy: “I’m grateful for all this support from the Brazilians, it didn’t happen to me from Silverstone. It was really difficult, thanks to Brazil. And what a race, the team did a fantastic job and so did Valtteri, I pushed as hard as I could, it was one of the hardest weekends of my career, this victory is for my father who reminded me of how I had already done it. start 10th and win in Bahrain when I was in F3. On the eve of this weekend, things continued to go against us, but you never have to fight and it is with this mentality that I faced the race. It seems to me like the first time, I haven’t won for so long ”. In a week, in the unknown of Qatar that makes its debut on the calendar, the show continues.