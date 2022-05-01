Formulas seen in an entertaining but forgettable thriller : : Mirador Provincial : : Noticias de Santa Fe

05-01-2022 | 11:44

By Christian Oliva

Just a handful of days were enough for the British production “Anatomy of a Scandal” to appear on the list of the most watched content on the Netflix platform in our country.

The miniseries created by industry veteran David E. Kelly (winner of 11 Emmy Awards with productions such as “Big Little Lies”, “Chicago Hope” and “Ally McBeal”) and Melissa James Gibson (House of Cards) came with clear intentions to delve into some of the issues that the so-called “MeToo” brought to the front pages internationally. Toxic masculinities, sexual abuse, the exercise and weight of power, as well as the debate around consent in intimate relationships are many of the issues that in the last decade, beyond their mistakes, have finally been installed in the media. communication. Our country was no exception, and in 2018, faced with the complaint by the actress Thelma Fardín against Juan Darthes, the movement accompanied a wave of complaints of sexual abuse with the hashtag #MiráComoNosPonemos.

This genuine interest of the public as well as the actuality of the topic made possible the realization of this successful miniseries of just six chapters that is developed taking clear elements of the judicial drama and the political and sexual thriller.

The Serie

“Anatomy of a Scandal” adapts Sarah Vaughan’s 2018 bestseller of the same name. The protagonist is James Whitehouse (Rupert Friend, from Homeland), a high-flying minister in the British government who is in the prime of his career. race. He leads an apparently quiet life with his wife Sophie (Sienna Miller) and his two children in one of the most refined neighborhoods in London. This perfection positions him as one of the politicians with the greatest popularity and projection. The calm will be interrupted by the disclosure in the media of the news that Whitehouse had a romantic relationship for five months with one of his parliamentary employees, the young Olivia Lytton (Naomi Scott).

The news shakes his wife and James will be forced to explain himself both to her and to the hostile press in order to safeguard his political career.

The plot, which is honestly nothing we haven’t seen before on TV and movies, will escalate when, faced with the scandal, Olivia accuses the protagonist of having raped her in an elevator shortly after their relationship ended. Then the hitherto apathetic wife who preserved the figure of her husband by defending what is indefensible about her, will begin to question his justifications.

Once the case has been prosecuted, Kate Woodcraft (Michelle Dockery, from Downton Abbey) will enter the scene, the prosecutor of the case with a story that we will gradually discover.

The objectionable thing about the script is that it advances with a timing and modality that at times are reminiscent of productions from another era. A traditional style, quite flat and superficial that contrasts notably with productions of the same style and much better executed. David E. Kelley, with “Anatomy of a Scandal” seems to return to his sources, taking elements from distant productions that were very good in the late eighties and early nineties but that today should be taken with greater responsibility. It’s somehow a tonal problem, here his producer doesn’t seem to find it, too lightly addressing sexual assaults and rape allegations. Something confusing, especially if we take into account his good sense with series like “Big Little Lies” and “The Undoin” that have convinced both critics and viewers and that they moved away from the weak moral lines that flood the miniseries.

As the plot progresses, these features are accentuated and the clearly yellowish tone takes over the terrain. If at the beginning of the story the analysis of gender violence was weak, in the final stretch of the production it is completely relegated. The series had everything to build a serious debate around sexual consent and abuse (especially when these occur in the context of a relationship) and clearly misses it. The narrative tone, as well as the fictional twists, seem to respond only to one premise, to portray scandal after scandal in a sensationalist way. Even the disappearance in the final chapters of characters that should be key is confusing.

As high points we can mention the technical section. There is, beyond the good use of the cameras, a large display of techniques in order to communicate the revolution that the characters are experiencing during those hours. It is necessary to specify that some visual decisions can be somewhat eccentric (the abuse of slow motion and strange movements at least) but the truth is that there is a clear intention to innovate.

The series also recounts through the use of flashbacks, the university life of James and the British fraternities, characterized by impunity and the mistreatment of many of its members, all young men from the upper classes. In the search for the origin of these behaviors there are very well resolved solutions of continuity. The characters interact with the present and past and it doesn’t feel forced at all.

The performances are correct, standing out just above the rest the actress Siena Miller, who as an anecdotal fact, experienced in her own flesh the excessive harassment of the tabloid press (her then fiancé Jude Law slept with her children’s nanny).

“Anatomy of a Scandal” loses weight and foundations as the minutes go by, always giving the impression that everything it had to offer it did in the beginning. With a predictable script, its minutes move away from the drama about gender violence and close to melodramatic soap opera formulas.

Even so, it is an entertaining product that, supported by the brevity of its extension, manages to disguise many of its weak points. Its chapters invite you to continue viewing with surprises always at the end of them. A story that the viewer will quickly elucidate and, perhaps and beyond reproach, therein lies the grace and the secret of its success.

There is currently speculation with a second season which, according to the intention of its creators, will dissect a different scandal.