Formulations with high impact on health are presented in Camagüey

CAMAGÜEY.- The creation and commercialization of new formulations that have a high impact on the health of the population is one of the topics presented today, in this city. Science and Technology Forum of Pharmacy and Optical Company In the province of Camagüey.

Through 26 presentations in two working committees, research results related to the improvement of Muralla product for muscle pain relief, properties of chamomile, use of Guasima for hair as well as evaluation of parameters were shared. Oregano and onion juice.

Speaker Ana Rosa Valls Hung, representative of the Center for Molecular Immunology in Ciego de Ávila, Camagüey and Las Tunas, informed the Cuban News Agency that the results of clinical investigations currently being conducted on these drugs are satisfactory in cancer patients. Are. , autoimmune diseases and other pathologies.

The monoclonal antibodies itolizumab (immunomodulator), NeuralCIM, which is used in Alzheimer’s patients, and the therapeutic vaccine CIMAvax-EGF against non-small cell lung cancer in advanced stages, represent some of the nationally recognized drugs, Which have a high incidence in the treatment of COVID. -19.

Communications and marketing specialist Ismari Menchú Morel said the incident has economic impact and social value, as it intervenes in the entity’s development strategy to solve the shortage of traditional medicines.

He also emphasized that they have their flagship product, Herbals 4, which is an innovative formulation of natural and traditional medicine of high therapeutic value, made from multiple medicinal plants, which essentially has good taste, colour, Contains active ingredients of banana, aloe vera and majagua. And stability.

Flavored syrups enriched with honey, scented candles, medicinal candies, teas and honey of various qualities are also among the offers that the entity has for sale in the pharmacy network and in its virtual store.

To achieve economic nexus and offer new products and expand the production of existing ones, productive chains with self-employed workers, local development projects and MSMEs are crucial.

Permanent exchanges with higher education institutions of the province, through large-scale academic and technical cooperation, make it possible for the company to participate in many national and international research projects, said Menchú Morel.

The characterization of patients with hemorrhoids treated with garlic tincture, and the analysis of homeopathy and floral medicine represent other topics analyzed in the competition, as one of the activities. Cuban Pharmacist Day, The next one will be held on November 22.

With the aim of guaranteeing that all workers are connected to scientific work, the Exhibition of Creative Women with Crafts and Crafts, and the Soluciones Cuba Circle of innovators and rational people with new ideas and products were developed together.