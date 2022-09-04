Fornite: Lady Gaga concert for the end of the season – An emote that raises questions

A new emote appeared in Fortnite patch 21.50, in which a Lady Gaga song can apparently be heard. Fans are now waiting for a concert from the singer.

Cary, NC – Since becoming a mega-hit, Fortnite has cut through virtually every layer of pop culture. From movies and music to anime and manga, virtually everything is now represented in one form or another in Battle Royale. Musicians* and bands in particular have a special place in the game, even one or the other concert has already taken place in Fortnite. After patch 21.50, a new emote appeared in the game, which gives the first hints of a Lady Gaga concert.

game name Fortnite Exit July 21, 2017 Editor Epic Games Developer Epic Games, People Can Fly Platform PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, Android Gender Battle Royale

Fortnite: new synchronization emote in patch 21.50 files – reference to Lady Gaga

What does the emote show? Fortnite’s newest gesture is a timed emote, meaning an emote that requires two or more players* to be fully effective. The whole thing is called “Jug Band” and depicts you and your teammates as a bluegrass quartet. You can use the emote with up to four players* and if you manage to get the full party together, your characters will perform a little song.

More Fortnite news: Fortnite mocks its critics – Is it proudly a ‘dead game’? Fortnite: what’s hidden in the 21.50 update Fortnite in full anime madness – After Dragon Ball, it could be One Piece

This song should immediately jump to the ears of pop music fans of the last ten years, it is clearly Lady Gaga’s “Pokerface”, but not in its original version, with a violin and a banjo. One of the first leakers to find the new emote in Fortnite’s files was the Twitter account Fortnite Leaks & Informationbut in the meantime, other accounts have shared a closer look. Here’s what the emote would look like in action:

Fortnite: The emote raises questions – Will there be a Lady Gaga concert in September?

What are fans speculating about this now? Musical appearances and hints are far from new in Fortnite. Recently, a collaboration between Eminem and Fortnite was announced. Concerts have also already taken place in Fortnite, notably in August 2021 with Ariana Grande. Today, fans assume the next concert will be Lady Gaga’s, and the emote isn’t the only clue.

The current Fortnite Season 3 will only last until mid-September, before moving on to Season 4. Usually, Epic Games ends each season of the game with a big event, a concert would not be unthinkable to close the season . Season 3 is titled “Gute Vibes” and there’s a big party going on all over the Battle Royale island, which seems like the perfect setting for a wrap-up concert. Epic Games also announced that a new edition of the “Rainbow Royale” event will take place in September. Lady Gaga could also appear there as an icon of the LGBTQIA+ scene.

We may soon have more details about a new concert in Fortnite. Many insiders are expecting the new 21.51 update to be released in September, just before the end of Season 3. With this update, one would expect all additional files for the end of season event be added. We will therefore know at the latest with version 21.51 if Lady Gaga actually makes her appearance in the game.