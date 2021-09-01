Forrest Gump in 4K UHD, review

Forrest Gump: A close-up of Tom Hanks

When one of the most beloved movies of all time arrives in a fancy steelbook box, with the best viewing currently available like 4K UHD and with three discs inside with a lot of special content, this is always good news for the home video lovers. As we will see in the review of Forrest Gump’s steelbook in 4K UHD, the movie by Robert Zemeckis winner of six Oscars, with an extraordinary Tom Hanks, has been released in an unmissable all-new edition thanks to Koch Media, in which, despite some video smudging, you can enjoy the film and deepen the themes as never before .

A wonderful three-disc Steelbook

Let’s start with the real gem for collectors who love metal packaging, or the prestigious one Steelbook with which Koch Media wanted to pay homage to Forrest Gump. The package comes with an elegant blue as a background to Tom Hanks from behind sitting on the bench to observe the incoming feather. On the back, the image of the legendary open box of chocolates. Inside the steelbook, with the background of Forrest’s speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, we find three discs: on the left, alone, the one with the 4K UHD version, on the right, one above the other, the two blu-rays, one with the film in HD and the other entirely dedicated to special contents.

The 12 best movies with Tom Hanks

4K video: splendid moments but also falls of tone

Forrest Gump: Tom Hanks in a moment in Zemeckis’ film

If the version in 4K UHD from Forrest Gump certainly represents a leap in quality compared to blu-ray, it must also be said that however it is characterized by a certain discontinuity in the rendering of images. In fact, in some moments the video is really excellent and shows all the potential of the format, thanks also to the extra gear of HDR, in others, however, the images are not completely convincing. The best moments give an incisive and refined detail on faces, clothes and environments (splendid sequences in Vietnam), a remarkable depth of field (wonderful panoramas with Forrest around the States), an organic and natural grain and a chromatic brilliance never seen before.

Gary Sinise in a scene from the movie Forrest Gump (1994)

However, other sequences, among which some with the famous optical effects or others in low light conditions, instead denote a certain softness: here the resolution does not take off, the grain disappears and it is as if the painting was affected by the use of DNR for the noise reduction, a filter that has ended up planing and smoothing the images here and there, debasing their cinematic feeling. The black levels are also quite fluctuating, some nocturnal exteriors are a bit dull with the details drowned, others instead compact and deep. HDR itself, if it generally makes the colors more vivid and brilliant, sometimes results in excesses and exaggerations that make a sense of artificiality. A real shame these drops in tone, since much of the film denotes a splendid video.

Good audio, but the English lossless has an edge

Loading... Advertisements Forrest Gump: A scene from the film with Tom Hanks

On the audio front, the Italian track remains at a Dolby digital 5.1 however of good quality: the dialogues are excellent and have a warm and decisive tone, the spatiality is more than discreet for the film, the soundtrack of Alan Silvestri and the various songs they are enveloping and when you need to flex your muscles as in the Vietnam war scene, gunshots and helicopters, the department shows off a reactive and precise rear axle, effects panning, superb directionality and a sub that doesn’t skimp on the bass. Of course the dynamics, the general pressure and the micro detail are lower than the original Dolby Atmos. Even this track, however, can really unleash only on a few occasions, in addition to those mentioned in Vietnam, the American football scenes or the storm at sea and some others, while for most of the film the difference with the Italian track is not so relevant.

Tide of extras: two comments and almost 4 hours of contributions

Forrest Gump: Robin Wright in a scene from the film

The big news compared to a previous 4K UHD edition of the film, is that this time all the extra present in previous double blu-ray editions (almost 4 hours), thanks to the presence of a third disc. In fact, already on the film disc we find two audio commentary (one by director Robert Zemeckis with producer Steve Starkey and production designer Rick Carter, and one with producer Wendy Finerman), plus Musical Signage Throughout the Story, which is an analysis of the soundtrack tracks with rock journalist Ben Fong-Torres , director Robert Zemeckis and music supervisor Joel Sill.

Forrest Gump: Tom Hanks in a scene from the film

On the third disc all the other extras. Let’s start with Greenbow’s diary (26 ‘) on the production of the film with many interviews and images from the set to assist in the construction of the various scenes. Following The art of adapting a script (27 ‘), which analyzes the transposition of the novel on the screen and then the long process on the creation of the film between special effects and script, and then Beyond the Impossible: Forrest Gump and the Visual Effects Revolution (27 ‘), on the creation of the famous visual effects of the film and the revolutionary images that made it possible to position Forrest Gump with John Kennedy or even the removal of Lieutenant Dan’s legs.

Forrest Gump: Gary Sinise and Tom Hanks in a scene from the film

Following Little Forrest (15 ‘) on casting and contributions by Michael Conner Humphreys, e An evening with Forrest Gump (55 ‘), or a long discussion with Tom Hanks, Gary Sinise, Eric Roth and Robert Zemeckis discussing the film at the University of Southern California. To conclude a section Special archive contents: inside Forrest Gump’s make-up (8 ‘) on make-up, Through Forrest’s ears – The engineering of sound (16’) on the sound effects of different scenes, The construction of Gump’s world – The scenographies ( 7 ‘) on locations and sets, Seeing is believing – The visual effects of Forrest Gump (30’) on the process of building some sequences, Screen tests and trailers.

Forrest Gump: Does the film’s ending hide a problem?