Forrest Gump on TV: no cachet for Tom Hanks and the rejection (with subsequent repentance) of John Travolta, the 10 secrets

March 5, 1995 Forrest Gump triumphs at the 21st edition of the People’s Choice Awards, a popular suffrage review that rewards the best films and characters of the television and cinema season. A few weeks later, Robert Zemeckis’s film, inspired by Winston Groom’s novel of the same name, will be awarded at the Oscars with 6 statuettes (Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Non-original Screenplay, Best Editing and Best Special Effects) . The protagonist of the film is Tom Hanks who plays Forrest Gump, a man born in the 1940s with an IQ on the verge of normality. Thanks to favorable circumstances Forrest not only manages to achieve a life full of successes, to marry Jenny (Robin Wright) the girl he has always loved and to overcome tragedies such as the Vietnam War, but also inspires contemporary icons such as Elvis Presley and John Lennon and meets people who will later mark the twentieth century. The film rewrites 30 years of American history, has a significant impact on popular culture and achieves great success with critics and audiences. Forrest Gump breaks the box office: cost 55 million dollars, it collects 678. Waiting to see it again tonight on Sky Cinema 2, at 15.20, here are 10 things you may not know about the film.