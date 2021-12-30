FORREST GUMP / Paramount threatened to cut the funds, so Tom Hanks …

On Italia 1 tonight there is the cult “Forrest Gump“. Among the curiosities of one of the most beloved films in history is the one relating to the famous phrase: “my name is Forrest Gump. People call me Forrest Gump “. When the protagonist pronounces it while introducing himself to Bubba, on the bus of the recruits who will then take part in the Vietnam War, it is pure improvisation. It wasn’t actually on the script, but when Tom Hanks said the phrase during filming, everyone seemed so funny and naive that they thought it was perfect for the character of Forrest. During filming, however, Tom Hanks and Robert Zemeckis were having a terrible time: Paramount threatened to cut every budget on the film that was exceeding budget costs on a daily basis. So, to save what would become the winner of 6 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, the director and the actor put the money out of their own pockets to shoot scenes of Forrest’s race around the states (adj. By FD Zaza).

John Travolta, Bill Murray and Chevy Chase among the possible protagonists

Here again on Italia 1 “Forrest Gump“. Cult film of the 90s tells the story of Forrest Gump, a man with an IQ on the edge of the media, who despite everything manages, helped by lucky circumstances and assisted by good luck, to make dreams come true and reach unimaginable goals. Tom Hanks masterfully plays the lead role but other very famous actors could also have taken part in the films. John Travolta, Bill Murray and Chevy Chase: here is the triad that the castings had considered besides Tom Hanks. It seems clearly impossible to imagine a protagonist with other features, also because Zemeckis himself later said that no one better than Tom Hanks could have held this multifaceted and complex role. On the other hand, well it went like this: John Travolta has dedicated himself, in the meantime, to the filming of another cult, Pulp Fiction (adj. By FD Zaza).

Tom Hanks as Jack Nicholson, no fees but …



On Italia 1 they are broadcasting “Forrest Gump“. The world masterpiece tells the exploits of the legendary, Forrest, a young man with a cognitive development below the norm, born in the United States of America in the mid-forties and, thanks to a series of favorable coincidences, a direct witness of important events of the US history. The film spans about thirty years of the history of the United States of America: Forrest, sitting on a bench, begins to tell his own story, which begins when he himself was a child and ends approximately in 1982. A curiosity: Tom Hanks, as Jack Nicholson did a few years earlier for Batman, for this film gave up on collecting a cachet for his part by asking to be rewarded with the collection percentages. Old fox: with 40 million dollars it was not bad at all (adj. By FD Zaza).

Forrest Gump, the man who shocked America



Forrest Gump is defined by MyMovies as “a suggestive parable of a pure man who shocked America”. The film was awarded four stars out of five made available and adds: “It is almost superfluous to say the great skill of Tom Hanks, one of the actors by now perpetually touched by grace”. On the other hand, Morandini offers three stars: “It is a film that, as an American critic wrote, does not make you think but feel, or it makes you think about the way you feel”. In La Repubblica Irene Bignardi talks about: “a singular case of litmus paper film, of test film, crinale film”. Certainly there are several ideas that invite reflection from an empathic and cultured public. Forrest Gump will be broadcast by Italia 1 in prime time. MediasetPlay will offer us the opportunity to watch the film also in live streaming on our mobile devices, Click here to do it.

Forrest Gump, the film about Italy 1

The film Forrest Gump it was a real success both from the point of view of receipts and awards. Between United States of America and overseas distribution, the film has grossed over $ 650 million over time, a real record for US cinema. As for the awards, the film triumphed at the 1995 Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Lead Actor, Best Non-Original Screenplay and Best Editing. The same success went to the Golden Globes of the same year, obtaining the awards for Best Drama, Best Actor for Tom Hanks and Best Director for Robert Zemeckis. A curiosity about the film concerns the contract of the leading actor; In fact, Hanks did not receive any fixed remuneration, but chose to obtain a percentage of the film’s proceeds, reaching 40 million dollars. In the cast of the film we also find Dick Cavett who plays himself voiced by Manlio De Angelis.

Forrest Gump, Italy 1 film directed by Robert Zemeckis

Forrest Gump will be broadcast today, Wednesday 29 December, give her 9.30 pm on Italy 1. It is an iconic film of the American drama and comedy genre released in 1994. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the film can count on excellent cinema names for its making, such as Tom Hanks and Robin Wright.

Extraordinary is the screenplay written by Eric Roth who won the Academy Award for best non-original screenplay competing with other masterpieces such as The Wings of Freedom by Frank Darabont and Paul Attansio with Quiz Show.

Forrest Gump, the plot of the film: a cognitive disease

The protagonist of the story is a young man by name Forrest Gump, suffering from a disease that compromises his cognitive abilities a characterizes some posture defects. The film begins with the already adult man who, sitting at a bus stop, entertains himself by telling his story. Despite the boy’s difficulties, his mother never stops believing in him, trying in every way to ensure him a prosperous future and a concrete education. After several attempts, he manages to enroll him in a school despite the low IQ, where the boy gets to know a woman named Jenny who will influence much of his history and life. Thanks to the girl, in fact, he discovers his strong propensity for sport and in particular for running, despite the use of prostheses used for correct posture. This passion leads him to be accepted precisely for sporting merits at the University of Alabama starting a slow and painful separation from Jenny who chooses to follow very different paths in different aspects. After the university Forrest decides to join the army proving immediately an excellent soldier. He makes friends with an African American boy named Buddha, with whom he has the opportunity to share most of the most important experiences.

Meanwhile, he discovers that his beloved Jenny has started a particularly wild life, as evidenced by the recent expulsion from the university for posing for a Playboy magazine wearing a hoodie that bore her name. After a short time he meets the woman in a night club, intent on performing in a totally naked singing representation. The two initially have a tough confrontation, but later the woman begs Forrest to survive the war. Left for Vietnam, Gump and Buddha meet Lieutenant Dan Taylor, ready to follow them and train them for a tough battle. Before the war, the two friends decide that once the war was over, they would buy a small boat to go fishing. Unfortunately, things are not going in the best way; Forrest’s close friend dies in his arms after being seriously injured. A similar fate falls to Sergeant Dan, who is forced to have both legs amputated.

From this moment on, a series of successful experiences begin for the man, while the beloved Jenny continues to follow a totally out of control flow of life between drugs and prostitution. Forrest triumphs by representing the nation at the Beijing Olympics, competing in Ping pong. Later he is forced to go home to his sick mother, an opportunity to meet again the woman he has never stopped thinking about. Given the successes of the man, Jenny feels almost a threat to her life to the point of rejecting his marriage proposal. After a night of love, the girl runs away without a trace, throwing Gump back into despair who, upon awakening, begins to run aimlessly attracting a great deal of media attention.

While running, he practically covers the entire globe for about 3 years, only to stop because he is tired. Upon his return, he receives a letter from Jenny inviting him to come to her home because of a very strong need to talk to him. At this point we return to the opening scene, where we then discover that the man was stopped at the bus stop just to reach Jenny. Once at the woman’s house, he receives the marriage proposal which he readily accepts, but the real surprise is that the woman is found with a baby in her arms, that is, Forrest’s son. Despite the good news, Jenny is also forced to tell about suffering from a rare yet unknown disease, dying shortly after the wedding. The film ends with an impressive scene, with Forrest accompanying his son to the stop he himself reached for school, only to be left with a feather blown up by the wind.

Video, the trailer for the film "Forrest Gump"

