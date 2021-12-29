Forrest Gump, the classic with Tom Hanks on Wednesday 29 December 2021 on Italia 1





Forrest Gump the film aired Wednesday 29 December 2021 at 21:20 on Italia 1. Plot and trailer of the film.

Wednesday 29 December 2021, in prime time on Italia 1 the award-winning film “Forrest Gump“, directed by Robert Zemeckis starring Tom Hanks. The appointment with the film is at about 21:20 on Italia 1.

The film is loosely based on Winston Groom’s novel of the same name and was a real success with audiences and critics at the time of its release in 1994, winning well 6 Academy Awards with 13 nominations. Overall grossing almost globally 678 million dollars of receipts. Click here to watch a promo in Italian.

Forrest Gump, the plot

Sitting on the bench at the bus stop in Savannah, a small town, Forrest Gump talks in a slow voice about his incredible life and the mental and physical problems he carries with him since birth, of how his mother was the only person to accept him for that. that was, of his always love for Jenny, the only one who, on the school bus, let him sit next to her. It was she who convinced Forrest Gump to take the braces off his legs and run.

His story illustrates some of the most important and significant facts of the United States as we know them now: from football to the fight against racial discrimination; from the war in Vietnam to the birth of the myth of Rock and Roll. His candid tale of a good soul analyzes an America in turmoil and in great change.

Where can I find it in streaming? When do you replicate it on TV?

The film is already available in streaming for rent on Infinity +, Mediaset’s paid streaming service. It is also available on Netflix, TimVision. Sky Go and NOW and also on Amazon Prime Video within the channel Infinity Selection, which you can subscribe to with a 7-day free trial.

The Cast

Tom Hanks : Forrest Gump

: Forrest Gump Robin Wright : Jenny Curran

: Jenny Curran Gary Sinise : Lieutenant Dan Taylor

: Lieutenant Dan Taylor Sally Field : Mrs. Gump

: Mrs. Gump Mykelti Williamson : Benjamin Buford “Bubba” Blue

: Benjamin Buford “Bubba” Blue Haley Joel Osment : Forrest Gump, Jr.

: Forrest Gump, Jr. Michael Conner Humphreys : Forrest as a child

: Forrest as a child Hanna R. Hall: Jenny as a child

Jenny as a child Geoffrey Blake: Wesley

