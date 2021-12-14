Forrest Gump: the most authentic way to see the world

The vision of Zemeckis’ masterpiece reconciles perfectly with the period of the Christmas holidays

A scene from the movie “Forrest Gump”

“You don’t like the New Year’s? can start all over again. Everyone can have a second chance “. 16 days after New Year’s Eve this sentence, taken from the film “Forrest Gump”, perhaps best represents it wiser spirit which each of us could take advantage of during the upcoming ones Christmas holidays. Leave it all behind e face the new solar year with greater awareness than the previous one. After all: those of us who have never drawn up (physically or not) one list of commitments and personal good intentions to be respected in the following 365 days?

And to think that this quote is certainly not one of the most iconic of the whole film. And it’s not even spoken by one of the most important characters. Many others (and innumerable), in fact, have been the phrases entered into everyday language thanks to the 1994 film directed by Robert Zemeckis. Impossible to propose them all. Probably the one thanks to which Forrest has always managed to smile at the events of his life is “Stupid is whoever is stupid”.

The idea of ​​the film adaptation of Winston Groom’s novel

At the end of the 80s, the producer Wendy Finerman was pleasantly surprised by reading “Forrest Gump”, novel of the writer Winstom Groom. According to him, the book had the power to make people laugh and cry at the same time. So it would have suited one film adaptation. A good forecast, considering the consequences.

The whole story narrated revolves around Forrest Gump. It could be considered a biopic if the protagonist really existed. Born in Greenbow, in Alabama, in the second half of the 1940s, Forrest is equipped with a IQ of only 75 points. So definitely below average. He is a pure person, who has in God, in his mother (the Mrs. Gump, dispenser of pills of wisdom) and in her friend Jenny Curran the only points of reference in his life.

The rather limited cognitive development and his way of being will not prevent Forrest from live a life full of joys and satisfactions. Become American Football Champion (“Run Forrest, run!”), war hero, billionaire entrepreneur thanks to shrimp fishing (fulfilling a promise made to soldier Bubba), ultra athlete who runs across the United States (“I’m a bit tired …”). Taking advantage of a series of favorable coincidences, this curious character will also be a direct witness to important events in recent American history, such as the war in Vietnam and it Watergate scandal. As well as meeting personalities of international caliber such as Elvis Presley, John Fitgerald Kennedy, John Lennon.

The key figure of Lieutenant Dan

The film shuns the canonical genres: a little drama, a little comedy. Events are treated with a certain lightness it’s a good dose of irony, as filtered by the naive (but authentic) gaze of the protagonist. In a successful life, what makes him truly special, however, is his way of entering other people’s lives to improve them. Eloquent is the metamorphosis of the Lieutenant Dan Taylor (Gary Sinise). Symbol of a certain aggressive and overbearing America in foreign policy, he remains seriously injured during an ambush stretched by the Vietcong to his platoon. Forrest manages to save him, but his legs will be amputated, as a result of his injuries.

Lieutenant Dan is mutilated not only physically, but also morally. Because it has lost its purpose in life, to die honorably in war. The relationship he will establish with Forrest will save him, through which it will push itself beyond its limits, until it finds again the inner serenity. Because “Shit happens” (“some time…”); but you can always get up after stepping on it.

Forrest Gump’s (unrequited) love for Jenny

There are, however, the painful notes. Jenny, played by Robin Wright, is the only one (besides Mrs. Gump, in whose shoes she plays Sally Field) to accept Forrest for what he is. Without asking him questions. Forrest loves Jenny, but love is unrequited (“Why don’t you love me Jenny? I’m not an intelligent man, but I know what love means “). Her restless and rebellious spirit, her desire to escape away from Greenbow (and from a harassing and violent father) will lead her, after several unsuccessful experiences, one step away from the abyss. Again, Forrest Gump will turn out to be for her, as for Lt. Dan, safe haven and source of salvation.

The film opens and closes with the poetic image of one feather carried here and there by the wind on the melodious notes of the soundtrack edited by Alan Silvestri. This is a powerful metaphor of the human condition: as the feather is at the mercy of the wind, we are at the mercy of chance (“Mom always said: life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what happens to you”). However, while the feather cannot resist, the human being can react to the trials of life by creating the your own personal destiny. Just like Forrest Gump does.

The many Oscars won by the film

Tom Hanks, author of a memorable performance, deservedly won theOscar for Best Leading Actor, during the 1995 edition. For Italy, it was voiced by an extraordinary one Francesco Pannofino. This was not the only award given to the film, which won five more statuettes: Best Film, Best Director, Best Non-Original Screenplay, Best Editing and Best Special Effects. About the latter, the scenes that see our protagonist interact with real characters (but now dead at the time of the film’s release) were shot with the help of bluescreen. This technology made it possible to isolate Hanks and his movements, which were then inserted in post-production in real archival footage. The final results, watching the movie, is still nothing short of amazing.

Among the various admirers of the film it can be mentioned Roger Ebert, a distinguished American film critic, who wrote in his review: “You’ve never seen someone like Forrest Gump in a movie before, and as far as I’m concerned I had never seen a movie like Forrest Gump“. And actually it is difficult to find another work in which characters of such humanity move in a story of such a wide range, where everything fits perfectly. “Mom always said that miracles happen every day”says Forrest. A history and life lesson on the screen.

Tag: Forrest GumpTom HanksWinston Groom









