FORREST GUMP / Tom Hanks as Jack Nicholson, no fee but a percentage of …

On Italia 1 they are broadcasting “Forrest Gump“. The world masterpiece tells the exploits of the legendary, Forrest, a young man with a cognitive development below the norm, born in the United States of America in the mid-forties and, thanks to a series of favorable coincidences, direct witness of important events of the US history. The film spans about thirty years of the history of the United States of America: Forrest, sitting on a bench, begins to tell his own story, which begins when he himself was a child and ends approximately in 1982. A curiosity: Tom Hanks, as Jack Nicholson did a few years earlier for Batman, for this film gave up on collecting a cachet for his part by asking to be rewarded with the collection percentages. Old fox: with 40 million dollars it was not bad at all (adj. By FD Zaza).

Forrest Gump is defined by MyMovies as “a suggestive parable of a pure man who shocked America”. The film was awarded four stars out of the five made available and adds: “It’s almost superfluous …