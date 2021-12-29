FORREST GUMP / Tom Hanks as Jack Nicholson, no fee but a percentage of …
On Italia 1 they are broadcasting “Forrest Gump“. The world masterpiece tells the exploits of the legendary, Forrest, a young man with a cognitive development below the norm, born in the United States of America in the mid-forties and, thanks to a series of favorable coincidences, direct witness of important events of the US history. The film spans about thirty years of the history of the United States of America: Forrest, sitting on a bench, begins to tell his own story, which begins when he himself was a child and ends approximately in 1982. A curiosity: Tom Hanks, as Jack Nicholson did a few years earlier for Batman, for this film gave up on collecting a cachet for his part by asking to be rewarded with the collection percentages. Old fox: with 40 million dollars it was not bad at all (adj. By FD Zaza).
Forrest Gump, the man who shocked America
Forrest Gump is defined by MyMovies as “a suggestive parable of a pure man who shocked America”. The film was awarded four stars out of the five made available and adds: “It’s almost superfluous …