Forrest Gump: Zemeckis vs. Paramount | Cinema

In the episode ofdedicated to Forrest Gump, the series of documentaries by Netflix tells the long and troubled production of the film. In particular, the narrative focuses on the essential contribution of director Robert Zemeckis and actor Tom Hanks in giving life to the film, investing large sums of money from their own pockets. A productive war that saw positive synergies, but also great tensions that risked putting an end to the project.

It all starts with Winston Groom’s book, different in some ways from the story that will later be seen in the cinema. Producer Wendy Finerman wanted to buy the film rights, but found herself in a tug-of-war with Warner. The major was interested in history; after a few days of bargaining, the two parties ended up finding an agreement and a productive synergy. But the first script of Forrest Gump written by Groom itself ended up in oblivion.

I find him some time after Warner executive Kevin Jones. He was hooked and had the story rewritten by other writers to make it more cinematic. When in 1988 Rain Man – The rain man conquered audiences and critics by winning 4 Oscars the studio felt it was too similar to Forrest Gump and put the project aside again.

It seemed to run aground until Jones moved to Paramount, believing in the story, bought the rights from his old firm.

Eric Roth came to the script with the task of fixing the film. Tom Hanks was also enthusiastic about the project: he wanted to get away from comedies and commit his acting art to a wide-ranging film. Everyone believed in Forrest Gump. Yet when producer Sherry Lansing arrived at Paramount, the problems began. While advocating the creation of Forrest Gump realized the high economic risk. The studio decided to cut 10 million dollars from the 55 planned. The scenes in Vietnam and those in the middle of the sea were at risk because they were too expensive.

Paramount came to closely monitor the set of Forrest Gump sending people to supervise the works and implement budget containment practices. In fact, Zemeckis’ perfectionism risked costing too much, as in the case of the “cut” legs of Gary Sinise as Lieutenant Dan Taylor digitally removed. A risky and very expensive effect for 1994.

The race scene of Forrest Gump for all of America it had to open the film to a dimension of great history made in the USA. Reaching the locations was however too expensive for a narrative moment not considered so necessary by the financiers. They then shot it in total secrecy and showed it to the studio when it was close to being completed. He didn’t struggle to find the approval of the production to be completed, given his emotional strength. However, he nearly ran the risk of not existing.

Forrest Gump it was saved by the direct interest of director Robert Zemeckis and Tom Hanks who, believing in the story, invested the money out of their own pockets to support the production. They did so as a reaction to Sherry Lansing’s threats to stop making the film.

The two had given up part of their salary in exchange for a higher percentage of the film’s proceeds. A winning move since Forrest Gump it was a tremendous financial success, earning more than $ 40 million to everyone who took part in the production.

However, it was not easy to bring the story of Forrest Gump, due to the constant tensions between Paramount and Zemeckis, a sign of a mistrust that frustrated the director a lot. In fact, however, the profile of the film was rather risky and the abundance of visual effects (including a historic handshake with Kennedy) made it look like a blockbuster made with the means of a comedy. The box office and the Oscars won proved the director right.

Source: Netflix