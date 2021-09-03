by Simona Balduzzi

original title: Forrest Gump Country: USA

year: 1994

duration: 142 min

gender: drammatic, comedy

subject: from the novel by Winston Groom

direction: Robert Zemeckis

film script: Eric Roth

production: Wendy Finerman, Steve Tisch, Steve Starkley

photography: Don Burgess

special effects: Ken Ralston, George Murphy, Stephen Rosenbaum, Allen Hall music: Alan Silvestri

makeup: Daniel Strepeke, Hallie D’Amore, Judith Cory

cast: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Sally Field, Mykelti Williamson, Haley Joel Osment, Michael Conner Humphreys, Hanna R. Hall, Mary Ellen Trainor, Geoffrey Blake, Sonny Shoroyer, Sam Anderson, Afemo Omilami, Marlena Smalls, Siobhan Fallon Hogan , Tiffany Salerno, Marla Sucharetza, Michael Jace Michael Burgess, Dick Cavett, Lenny Herb, Rebecca Williams, Bill Roberson

With 6 Oscar awards, 3 Golden Globe and many other awards – including Best Movie, Best Director and Best Actor in a Leading Role- “Forrest Gump” (1994) it is one of those films that, thanks to its irrepressible delicacy, made the general public fall in love. Highly received by critics, the film scored 71% on Rotten Tomatoes and 82 on Metacritic. The charm and sweetness with which Robert Zemeckis has been able to transpose the novel of the same name to the big screen Winston Groom continue to conquer the viewer, even after mdi years. Thanks to the solid narrative structure, embellished with a fascinating intertwining and reinforced by the extraordinary interpretation of Tom Hanks , the film immediately empathizes with the viewer, managing to elegantly slip between the romantic and brilliant dimension. The excellent script – supported by the extraordinary music of Alan Silvestri – underlines the intensity of a marginalized character labeled as ‘inferior’, but who, thanks to his extraordinary willpower, transforms his existence into a life of a hero.

plot

At the stop of Savannah, Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks) wait for a bus: while waiting, he begins to tell the events of his life to whoever happens to be in front of him. From an early age he suffered from severe posture problems, as well as slightly below average cognitive development. In support of this condition, the mother encourages him by telling him not to allow others to consider themselves superior to him in any way. Faced with school discrimination due to her IQ, the woman is determined to give her child the same opportunities as other children: in exchange for sexual services to the principal, she will be able to make him admit. And the school Forrest meets the little one Jenny (Robin Wright), for which he will cherish a lifelong love.