Forrest Li, the billionaire who changed his name to Forrest Gump

The parallel between human existence and a box of chocolates Forrest Gump is one of the most successful lines in the history of cinema. But for Forrest Li, the richest man in Singapore, is also much more. Li, born in China and educated between Singapore and the United States, has in fact linked his whole life, as well as his name, to the film by Robert Zemeckis. A life that has led him to accumulate a fortune of over 17 billion dollars and passes through the character of Tom Hanks, America and the usual, one might say, Steve Jobs.

Who is Forrest Li

With hindsight many, many would have liked to have been present at Stanford University the day the Apple founder uttered one of the mantras of this century. The exhortation to never lose the desire to arrive, using one’s inventiveness and imagination, without setting limits. Forrest Li can say that yes, he was there when Steve Jobs said the words we all know. Looking back today, he can also affirm with solid arguments that he took that call literally.

In fact, Forrest Li is the founder of the online games and e-commerce company Sea, which has expanded its interests over the years to electronic payments and financial services. Not bad for Forrest – indeed for Xiaodong, his Chinese name -, who has grown up, according to what he reconstructs Money Week, in the Chinese port city of Tianjin by parents who spent their entire careers in state-owned companies. The South China Morning Post he recounted Xiaodong’s studies before the name change: engineering at a Shanghai university, where he spent most nights playing in an internet café until dawn.

How Xiaodong became Forrest

The Chinese name lasts until university. Until, during an English lesson, the teacher asks the pupils to come up with a Western name. Many chose Michael, probably in reference to Michael Jordan. Xiaodong, on the other hand, thinks of Forrest Gump. Such a motivated choice a Money Week: “Forrest Gump is not always the smartest person, or the strongest physically, among his peers, but he has a very good heart. Thanks to his perseverance and courage he lives a very successful and very meaningful life, in which he helps many people ”.

The other Forrest, Li, also tries to help others as well as himself. At the beginning of his career he also works, as he writes Entrepreneur, for major brands like Motorola. The life and prospects of a “white collar”, however, do not seem to convince him completely, so as to push him to enroll in the MBA program of the Stanford graduate school of business. In the American period Forrest also knows his future wife and it is thanks to her that he manages to be present on the day of the famous speech by Steve Jobs, in which the girl celebrates graduation.

The birth of Sea

On his return from the United States, Forrest arrives in Singapore in a difficult situation, as he reconstructs Channel News Asia. In fact, he has an American student loan debt of about 100 thousand dollars and his personal resources are enough to find a room to rent. With him is also his girlfriend, who in the meantime has obtained a six-year scholarship with a Singapore company. Also thanks to these resources, as well as those of friends and family, Forrest launches his first company under the name of Garena, now Sea. A company that develops video games: Li’s youthful passion.

Forrest thus explains the choice to invest in the Southeast Asian market a The Straits Times: “No one saw Southeast Asia as a promising investment opportunity. It wasn’t like today. We basically used only our own money, our family’s and our friends’ money. That’s how we started ”.

The adventure in e-commerce

The first important step comes in 2010, when, as you remember Money Week, the company begins distributing games for US producer Riot Games. Added to this is an important investment by the Asian giant Tencent, which acquires a 40% stake. The listing on the New York Stock Exchange is in 2017, two years after the expansion into e-commerce. A turning point has arrived, as told by Asia One, for a family request. During a vacation, Li asks a daughter what she misses most: the answer is a popular Chinese online shopping platform. “Okay, then Dad will build one for you,” Forrest tells her. And he’s not joking: that’s how it comes Shopee, which has grown over time so much that it has Jackie Chan and Cristiano Ronaldo among its testimonials.

Last but not least, Forrest Li became the second entrepreneur in history to become a billionaire thanks to a video game, after the creator of Fortnite, Tim Sweeney. Thanks to Free Fire, a battle royale game that was the most downloaded in the world in 2019.