Forspoken, Luminous Production interview – Nerd4.life

Forspoken looks like a very promising game, although at the moment the most interesting information is still covered in a thick layer of fog. To help you better understand this first Square Enix exclusive for PlayStation 5 (… and PC), developed by the same team and with the same graphics engine as Final Fantasy XV, among other things, we interviewed Raio Mitsuno and Takefumi Terada, two leading figures of Luminous Production. Get comfortable, and let’s get started!

Forspoken: great creatures await us hidden in the horizons of Athia We love to find out how games are born. Some have a very difficult genesis, others are created in total freedom, while Forspoken seems to be the result of a very instinctive creative process, but which has always revolved around the strengths of the Luminous Engine. If you too are wondering how this project came to life, hear what the game’s creative producer has to tell us! “Forspoken was conceived several years ago. We started from a blank canvas, with the intention of building a world like never before, magical and mysterious. Forspoken is a very different reality from ours, a predominantly matriarchal society where even the universe itself is considered a great mother. The characters who find themselves catapulted into it are a sort of reflection of what they were in our reality. This is the starting point on which we started working and in which we started adding mechanics and ideas, up to today“.

Action RPG? Forspoken: Improving our powers will be essential to progress in the game Often Forspoken it is called an action RPG, but it has been a long time since some peculiarities of role-playing games are present in other genres. To remove any doubts about the categories in which Square Enix wants to frame the game, we asked what he thinks directly of Terada San. co-director of Forspoken. “The most role-playing part of Forspoken is essentially linked to its magic system that will allow us to attack, defend ourselves and more. By exploring the world and collecting key elements, we will be able to improve and unlock new and increasingly powerful spells. We are a team famous for having created many RPGs and consequently this can only have influenced the development of this last project. Forspoken is a “RPG” because the player effectively becomes another person, and can decide how to improve it, customize it in many different ways and choose his fighting style.“.

Living on Athia Forspoken: Exploring the game world will be like solving a long and intricate puzzle. When we’re not busy chasing the main mission, what can we do about Athia, and how will combat work in such a vast world? These are just some of the doubts that, just like you, we have about Forspoken. The answer we are given is unfortunately largely smoky, except for a very interesting detail on exploration. Is always Takefumi Terada to speak. “The game world is unique, totally seamless, seamless, free of uploads. You can move wherever you want and there are no situations in which we will restrict your scope, not even in combat. Provided you can, you can enter and exit a battle at will.

The world of Athia, where Forspoken is set, has been brought to the brink of destruction and only one city is left standing. The rest has been practically devastated and this will be reflected in the game map and gameplay. Exploring Athia is Forspoken’s “side content”, her secondary mission, and in doing so you will be rewarded with a lot of lore which among other things will tell what brought this enchanted land so close to the end. In Forspoken, exploring is a bit like solving a great mystery“. Forspoken is the first Square Enix game developed between Japan and the United States. The creative part is in fact all stars and stripes, for a collaboration that could lead to truly extraordinary results, or the exact opposite. IS Raio Mitsuno to tell us the reasons behind this choice … “Yes, it is a total novelty for us, I am referring to this double approach where in Japan we work on the actual game but the creative part is actually located in the United States. It happened because at the beginning of the project we reflected a lot on what could be the real strengths of our team and what the weaknesses, we also wanted Forspoken to be attractive to as many people as possible in every part of the world. To achieve these goals we called in a group of talented Western scriptwriters so that they could give the project a certain perspective. And in our opinion Gary, Amy, Allison and all the rest of the team in America have done a great job, and working alongside them even if from a distance, despite being the first time for us, gave Forspoken an edge. . The result was a special product, something that we could not have achieved in other ways “.