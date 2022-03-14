Forspoken presents a new gameplay in the State of Play

Despite the fact that two days ago a delay was announced in the launch of forspokenSquare Enix has wanted to bring its promising game to tonight’s State of Play to show a new gameplay of the title. “Frey is pushed to the limit in the strange and cruel land of Athia. She must use her magic-enhanced combat and parkour skills to survive the fearsome and wicked creatures that lurk in the Break.“, reads the description of the published video.

If in past Forspoken gameplay we have been able to see different equipment that Frey can use, highlighting necklaces, capes and nails, each one with different advantages, in this new video we have been able to see different spells that the protagonist can perform raining projectiles or creating spheres of water or fire for example. Likewise, the trailer has shown the graphic improvement of the project that has been delayed until October 11, 2022, six months later than expected, to offer the best experience that can be expected from a new IP.

Developed by Luminous Productionstells the story of Frey, a young New Yorker who ends up in the beautiful and cruel world of Athia, a magical kingdom where she develops powers that she will use to find her way back home as she travels vast landscapes and confronts monstrous beings.

The promising team behind Forspoken

The history of the title is written by great acquaintances in the video game industry such as Gary Whitta (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Amy Hennig (Uncharted saga), Allison Rymer and Todd Stashwick, while thanks to this gameplay we have been able to see that their argument will not be the only great attraction of the game, since it has a series of playable mechanics of the most striking.

