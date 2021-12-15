Forspoken, protagonist described with various stereotypes by the authors of the game – Nerd4.life

Forspoken has for hero Frey Holland, a black girl who has apparently been featured with a series of stereotypes by the authors of the game, during a presentation with the press that left journalists perplexed.

As we wrote in our preview of Forspoken, the new game produced by Square Enix for PS5 And PC it has undoubted potential and we can’t wait to try it firsthand to verify its qualities.

However, the comments expressed by the developers, which were quickly followed by a “repair” statement from Square Enix, appeared out of place, as they describe the character of Frey using terms that should have been avoided.

According to the authors, the protagonist is an “angry orphan” with the world, who has “fallen through the cracks of society” to the point of “ending up in prison”. Referring to the motion capture animations, Frey’s walk has been called “hip-hoppy”.

Probably no one doubts the good faith of performance director Tom Keegan and lead writer Allison Rymer and Todd Stashwick, the fact is that a presentation conducted in that way, moreover devoid of the presence of color developers, has offended the sensitivity of some journalists.

In its statement, Square Enix reiterated the excellent performance of the actress who plays Frey, Ella Balinska, and specified that he had heard of the BIPOC consultants in order to represent the character in the best possible way.