Tech

Forspoken, protagonist described with various stereotypes by the authors of the game – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 15 1 minute read

Forspoken has for hero Frey Holland, a black girl who has apparently been featured with a series of stereotypes by the authors of the game, during a presentation with the press that left journalists perplexed.

As we wrote in our preview of Forspoken, the new game produced by Square Enix for PS5 And PC it has undoubted potential and we can’t wait to try it firsthand to verify its qualities.

However, the comments expressed by the developers, which were quickly followed by a “repair” statement from Square Enix, appeared out of place, as they describe the character of Frey using terms that should have been avoided.

According to the authors, the protagonist is an “angry orphan” with the world, who has “fallen through the cracks of society” to the point of “ending up in prison”. Referring to the motion capture animations, Frey’s walk has been called “hip-hoppy”.

Probably no one doubts the good faith of performance director Tom Keegan and lead writer Allison Rymer and Todd Stashwick, the fact is that a presentation conducted in that way, moreover devoid of the presence of color developers, has offended the sensitivity of some journalists.

In its statement, Square Enix reiterated the excellent performance of the actress who plays Frey, Ella Balinska, and specified that he had heard of the BIPOC consultants in order to represent the character in the best possible way.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 15 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

the beta was a success with 7.7 million players – Nerd4.life

November 4, 2021

new rules of behavior irritate the westerners, but the Japanese like them – Nerd4.life

November 1, 2021

multiplayer and demo of the Campaign anticipated to tomorrow, for other rumors – Nerd4.life

November 14, 2021

The Black Friday Euronics flyer has arrived and is full-bodied

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button