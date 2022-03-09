Forspoken shows off new gameplay at State of Play

As expected, during the State of Play tonight (whose broadcast with comments in Spanish you can see here) has made an appearance forspoken, the new open world action and magic game published by Square Enix and developed by Luminous Productions. After announcing a delay this week, confirming its arrival on PS5 and PC on October 11, today a new gameplay excerpt of this ambitious and spectacular title. you can see the trailer gameplay below:

In this new video some unpublished images of the gameplay of forspokenWhat new enemies and ways to move around the worldas well as powers that Freya, the protagonist of the adventure, will be able to use to face the dangers she encounters on her unexpected mission.

forspoken prepares its premiere in October

forspoken arrive on October 11 on PS5 and PC, platforms on which it will be released at a price of €79.99 in Spain (even on computers). In Sony’s next-generation console, there will be two graphics modes and compatibility with DualSense. On Vandal we were able to attend a presentation of forspoken after which we wrote some impressions in which we define the game as “a promising and spectacular open world action role-playing adventure”.