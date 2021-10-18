News

Fort Nakamoto: here’s who wants Bitcoin’s Fort Knox and why

At first it was born as a slightly provocative proposal, but not so much.

Today it’s starting to look like a very serious proposition. A few months ago the COO of the company VC Thiel Capital, but also US Senate candidate, Blake Maestri, in a tweet he said he was happy that China had banned Bitcoins. According to him, China had made a very big mistake because it had deprived itself of a strategic reserve. So this was a good time for the US to stock up on Bitcoin. The US would thus have created a strategic reserve almost comparable to Fort Knox for gold. A little provocation, a little reflection. However, many considered the Chinese move to ban Bitcoin essentially an own goal by the Beijing government.

Bitcoin fever is on the rise and could become a reality

If Bitcoin is indeed a bubble, Beijing has protected itself from the bursting of the bubble. But if Bitcoin were here to stay and to continue to grow unlikely in value, China would have cut itself off from a strategic reserve of extraordinary value. When this provocative proposal was made a few months ago, the Fed and the Sec seemed very hostile towards cryptocurrencies. It almost seemed that even if they did not impose the Chinese ban, they would have wanted it in their hearts. But over time, things have changed a lot in recent months: the Fed has appeared incredibly conciliatory towards cryptocurrencies. Finally, the Sec sensationally approved the famous Bitcoin etf.

Therefore, in the face of such a favorable climate in the United States towards cryptocurrencies, the idea of ​​a strategic reserve appears decidedly less absurd.

In the forums this idea has been treated by investors in an increasingly serious way and it is not excluded that some American senators actually take the proposal in hand.

