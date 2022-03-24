Fort Worth suspends COVID-19 vaccination and testing

The city of Fort-Worth Temporarily suspend vaccine and testing centers covid-19 Starting Monday, March 28.

Due to the drop in new coronavirus infections, the city government decided to put these centers on pause, but not definitively, in case they are needed again.

“If at any time there is a return to demand for these services by the public, the city has the ability to respond quickly and restore the centers,” he said. the city of Fort Worth it’s a statement. “New waves – most recently in Europe and Hong Kong – and new variants such as omicron BA.2 are being closely watched.”

The centers that will close as of March 28 are:

Immunizations at First Street Mission with JPS, at 801 W 1st St, Fort Worth, TX 76102

Vaccinations for new homebound requests, except those who need vaccines to complete doses

Testing at the TEXRail North Side Station at 2829 Decatur Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76106

The COVID-19 Hotline will remain active to assist anyone who needs information or access to community resource listings.

The city will continue to offer some COVID-19 services, such as special testing and vaccinations and pop-up events, as well as vaccinations for homebound residents who need to complete doses.

Access to testing and vaccinations remains widely available through Tarrant County Public Health and many private entities such as pharmacies, hospitals and doctors’ offices, the city said.

If you want more information, you can call 817-392-8478.