Forte, an Italian seafood restaurant, opens in Milan

Forte, a quality fish restaurant, arrives in Milan, making its debut in the city thanks to the intuition of the young restaurateur Andrea Reitano.

Reitano already has a location under his belt, at 150 Ocean Drive, Miami, which reflects a concept of elegance and quality.

Here then, a week before Milan Fashion Week, will make its debut in the city, a binding Italian restaurant specializing in quality fish from the Mediterranean Sea, magnificently displayed in the fish counter at the entrance.

Tradition, authenticity, quality and freshness will make Forte the natural destination for all fish lovers in Milan. The elegant restaurant will be decorated in the style of an authentic fish shop, with a vibrant energy that would like to awaken the palates of aficionados from all over the world. Forte is designed to attract the most demanding customers as it already happens for the previous initiatives of Andrea Reitano, which tempt the palate and whet the appetite of Johnny Depp, Michael Jordan, Drake and Rihanna.

The dishes

Signature dishes at the 140-seat restaurant will include salt-crusted sea bass and delicate pistachio ice cream, the favorite dessert of all celebrities at its sister restaurant in Miami, located in South Beach. Furthermore, among the “signature dishes” there will be the prawn tartare from Mazara del Vallo and the Cacio e Pepe with black truffle.

The wines that will accompany the menu will come from important wine regions of Italy and France, from winemakers such as Antinori, Frescobaldi and Gaja, traditionally known for their extraordinary ability to enhance fish menus. The cellar will house over 3,000 bottles, including the great French château.

The location

Located in viale Monte Grappa, Moscova, the restaurant is ideal for those looking for variety, quality and flavors

dynamic, all reflected in the menu. The decorations recreate an elegant marine environment. There will be a summer terrace with 70 seats which will contribute to the Mediterranean atmosphere.