Forte dei Marmi, maxi gas bill to a family: over 35 thousand euros to pay







When the operators of the consumer counter activated by the Municipality in collaboration with Confconsumatori were shown the gas bill just received from a family in Forte dei Marmi, they did not believe their eyes: the amount was over 35 thousand euros. To be precise, 35 thousand 579 euros and 95 cents. And this is not a count linked to the maxi price increases that have been talked about for weeks throughout Italy, but of sum requested by Enel Energia to close a transfer in the name of a deceased person in 2015. It was received by the son of the missing man, who lives in the same house as his father and who has activated a new turn since 2020.

The case – explains the lawyer of Confconsumatori Massa Carrara, Francesca Galloni – immediately presents itself as sensational. above all for the amount beyond all logic, but also for other aspects that we have contested. We would like to make it known to make it clear how the energy market works and what problems and distortions often present to the detriment of consumers. The bill in question arrived at the address of the user, but in the name of the person previously holder of the contract, who died about 7 years ago, whose heirs had already completed the transfer in 2020 and with the same energy company. The heir and new owner had gone in person to the local offices of Enel Energia to carry out the necessary paperwork: invoices in the name of the new owner began to arrive, all regularly paid – he is keen to emphasize the family affected by the maxi request – , as well as the other invoices received from 2015 to 2020. That is, in the period between the death of the man and the subsequent change of transfer. In short – underlines the del Forte family -, we are on par with all payments. But here it is, years later, it arrives the maxi invoice for closing the contract in the name of the deceased person, including consumption in the period between 18 June 2009 and 1 July 2020.





It is obviously almost all prescribed consumption – underlines the lawyer Francesca Galloni – and in fact in the bill there is a separate wording that indicates how the amount of 34 thousand 22 euros is prescribed. Too bad that according to the company, the deceased user should send a complaint fax in order not to pay these amounts. In the first place – the lawyer specifies -, contesting the amount of the maxi invoice. having to produce a whole series of documents to act in the name of the heirs; send the fax in the name of the heirs and also contest the residual sum of over 1500 euros, however not due because the bill that covers a time span of over 10 years refers to a meter never read by the manager and therefore with estimated consumption and untrue. This story – closes the lawyer – shows how even a consumer who always pays his bills can never feel comfortable, if the system allows energy companies to do so.