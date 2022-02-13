FORTITUDO – TOAST: REPORT CARDS, STATISTICS AND INTERVIEWS – BOLOGNABASKET

KIGILI BOLOGNA

Durham – vote 5 – (7 points, 3/4, 2/6, 0/2) – In a correct world it would be a good change for a good team. Here he is the overly tarnished leader of a badly done roster, and with no one to help him when opponents know how to defend him.

Aradori – 4.5 rating – (12 points, 3/3, 3/6, 1/3) – Too conditioning, for a player who is hardly seen in attack and not seen, and behind is what he is. The plus / minus, for what it takes, says that Effe has done the best things without him. Sic stantibus rebus.

Procida – rating 6.5 – (12 points, 1/3, 4/5, 1/2) – Only one to put a little verticality, he starts well and then gets lost and lost on the bench.

Benzing – vote 3 – (0 points, -, -, 0/3) – Are we sure that the problem of this team, down there, is Groselle? If the whole product is limited, in addition to zero rebounds, to three bricks from the arc, perhaps something should be revised.

Tote – 4.5 vote – (2 points, -, 1/3, -) – Massacred by Perkins in the first actions, afterwards it’s a run after trains that go faster than him.

Frazier – rating 6.5 – (17 points, 7/9, 5/8, 0/5) – Ok, in the end play alone. But on the other hand he gives the shock, and it is not his fault if there are too many people around who are watching, or else he cannot do.

Charalampopoulos – rating 6.5 – (7 points, 3/4, 2/6, 0/2) – Physical limits, 6 rebounds, a great desire to try. At least.

Groselle – rating 5.5 – (7 points, 1/3, 3/3, -) – Do not play by someone who has a suitcase in his hand, but by someone who also wanted to do something better. But with the head elsewhere, the body does not always follow you.

Borra – rating 6.5 – (3 points, 1/2, 1/1, -) – If the best of the long is him, let’s ask ourselves a few questions and give us the answers. He at least he puts the fuck, although the term has not been approved at the Crusca.

HAPPY CASA BRINDISI

Clark – rating 6.5 – (8 points, 0/3, 1/2, 2/4) – Easy game.

Chappell – grade 6 – (4 points, -, 2/2, 0/2) – Connection.

Gaspardo – vote 6 – (4 points, -, 2/5, 0/1) – He puts it on leaps, 5 rebounds.

Adrian – grade 5 – (4 points, 2/2, 1/5, 0/1) – Little to report, little.

Perkins – grade 7 – (22 points, 6/6, 8/14, 0/1) – It has no rivals. Virtually never.

Zanelli – rating 7.5 – (13 points, 2/3, 1/1, 3/5) – Take it, given that against Effe it always plays big games.

Redivo – vote 7 – (12 points, 2/2, 2/3, 2/3) – Few touches, winning.

Kind – rating 5.5 – (4 points, -, 2/6, 0/2) – This time he comes out of the winning Paladozza.

De Zeeuw – grade 5 – (0 points, -, 0/1, 0/2) – Out of place.

Udom – vote 5 – (2 points, -, 1/3, 0/1) – On the pitch at the most tiring moment for Brindisi.

VERBA MANENT

Martino – Game in which we were much more attentive from a defensive point of view, managing to limit something, especially in the open field, of Brindisi. We conceded 11 offensive rebounds, in their average, perhaps leaving too much in the first half. He struggled in attack against physicality and their systematic changes, and our three-point percentage didn’t help us. Benzing? You know that I don’t like talking about individuals, let’s say that someone has struggled more than others and in the conditions we are in we need everyone. But it would not be correct to give judgments on my part, I refer you to the statistics. Perhaps maintaining the average of our attack, which usually marks them 80 points, we would have been able to create the conditions to win. Having reached parity with the area, we took two baskets from Redivo who gave them confidence, and we managed our last possessions with less clarity. We crashed into the opposing defense, exceeding in going into the box as we weren’t able to do well for three. And they are robust in the area, in the face of our lack of punctuality. Then the free throws, once again the difference coincided with the errors from the line. Even today we have tried, with all our limitations and our difficulties, with players who are not performing as they should have. And this makes the situation even more worrying: we needed to have more clarity and we were not able to have it, despite recognizing the qualities of Brindisi. In some shots from the outside we were also unlucky, and today we would need a shock that did not happen. Now? The ranking is worrying, another round has passed, but we must not give up. There are three weeks that will be able to help us mentally, and then I hope to be able to return to work with the right intensity, recovering Feldeine and remembering that for him the company has made yet another effort by moving to 6 + 6, but in fact there never was. He played in Tortona as soon as he arrived, he did well in the derby, then when he was gaining confidence he got hurt twice. I hope he can come back to face the final part of the championship with the best possible set-up. We went well with the zone, to close Perkins who we knew was a very efficient player in the area, and we already had the idea of ​​trying in every way and maybe spending fouls on him, but then he made 6/6 from the line … Totè spent two fouls and got a flopping technician that I would like to see again, while Borra deserved to play the last minutes. We will use the break to understand what we want from the transfer market, we have to face Groselle: he is a player in difficulty but who trains with great seriousness and professionalism and has lost some confidence. We will have to understand which will be the best choice in the interest of the club, because you need trust, confidence, cheek, that you take something to face the season finale differently. The best medicine would be victory, but even today we have not succeeded. But we tried, as we did last Sunday: against Brescia we managed to put them in difficulty compared to their last matches, for example, but we are missing something that must be found because to win, in this championship, you need not to say perfection but to file errors to a minimum.

Vitucci – We were able to train better and it showed in a challenge that was important for both of us. We didn’t do well in the first quarter, then our defensive performance allowed us to grow.