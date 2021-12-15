Fortnite 19.01: All the news of the new update

Starting today, the first is available update for Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 3, which naturally focuses on Christmas with the Winterfest 2021, between gifts, challenges and Skin various. Below we bring you all the news.

The news of the patch 19.01 of Fortnite Chapter 3

There Skin by Madcap is finally a reality, its release in shop items is confirmed for the Season 1 of Chapter 3

is finally a reality, its release in is confirmed for the Added to game files the January 2022 Fortnite Crew Subscriber Bundle (still encrypted)

(still encrypted) New bundles dedicated to old and new Skin

New Skin taken from Epic Games survey

taken from New Super Styles for the Battle Pass Skin , obtainable beyond the level 100

for the , obtainable beyond the New set encrypted including 2 I am collaborations

including I am Back on New Year’s Eve with unwrapped gifts

New items for the shield restoration

6 of the 7 missile launch hatches have been modified

The Star Wars items They have been updated

They have been updated On the map there are some devices of the OI for dig into the ground

for One of challenges of Winterfest 2021 requires to collect toy biplanes in specific places

requires to in specific places Added tornadoes And lightning storms to game files

And to game files The challenge for build objects has been removed

has been removed The desert expands with new elements

The shared screen has been reactivated

has been reactivated The OI launch platforms have been added

have been added Sergeant Winter will circle the map as several NPCs throw “good” and “bad” gifts around!

Isabelle comes back with two new styles FREE , one with Epic Games Store and the other for everyone

comes back with two new styles , one with and the other for everyone Epic Games added the “kidnapping” animation for some animals

added the “kidnapping” animation for some animals The maps in Creative continue to give XP, apparently Epic Games despite the glitches has no intention for now to remove this possibility

If you are struck by lightning, it will push you backwards, so you don’t take falling damage (just so you don’t die from a hit) and temporarily give you a speed boost.

Here are the free rewards with Winterfest 2021:

Winterfest 2021 banner

Contrail Foundation

Christmas sweater cover

Winterfest 2021 loading screen

Winterfest 2021 Music Pack

“Epic Yarn” Emote

“Holiday Student” Skin (not Blizzabelle)

“Holiday student” pickaxe

Wrap of winter lights

Winterfest 2021 Spray

Pickaxe “Male shovel”

Fortnite x Matrix Glider

Winterfest 2021 animated emoticon

“Banana Winter” Skin

