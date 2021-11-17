Fortnite, a leak reveals the date of the “end” (and it’s very close)

Fortnite is the most famous battle royale of all time, able – many years after its release – to still record really exciting numbers, especially for Epic’s pockets.

The battle royal game has in fact become an unstoppable phenomenon, given that with the passing of the Seasons new and trendy contents have been included.

Just a few days ago he joined Fortnite also a Marvel superhero who certainly needs no introduction, more specifically a famous member of the X-Men.

Not to mention that just today one of the most anticipated characters for weeks has been added, as well as one of the most famous ninja ever.

Now, as reported by GameSpot, it seems that someone has intercepted (thanks to a leak) the date of the official end of Fortnite Chapter Two Season 8, and that this would now be in the home straight.

Season 8 of Chapter 2 of Fortnite it will end, it seems, on December 5th next and, again according to the leak, this will also be the end of Chapter 2 in its entirety.

But not only that: the grand finale should obviously end with some kind of special event on December 5th, resulting in the closure of the game until the beginning of the Chapter 3, starting a few days later.

YLSDev and FNBRintel on Twitter they indeed shared a leaked image of the alleged final event of Chapter 2, which it shows four characters walking towards the Cube Queen in the center of the map.

Find the image in question just below:

The authoritative leaker HYPEX confirmed this, adding the arrival of an event very similar to that of the black hole that will “freeze” the game until December 7.

In any case, you have already read that Fortnite has recently also affected the most viewed Netflix TV series in recent weeks, that is Squid Game?