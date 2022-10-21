Fortnite: a reactive skin of Black Adam in the guise of Dwayne Johnson available for purchase

Currently in full swing Chapter 3 – Season 4 entitled Heaven, Fortnite is already celebrating Halloween with its event Nightmares 2022 and welcomed in his shop rick and morty skinswhile one ofAsh Williams (evil Dead) should join them soon. She wasn’t the one who was added last night by Epic Gamesbut one from the blockbuster Warner Bros. at the moment, namely black adam. Inevitably, with Dwayne Johnson, it was almost obvious that his character would eventually land in the game, he who already lends his features to The foundation since last December.

It is therefore Teth-Adam with his costume as it appears in the feature film that can be purchased in a pack at 2,000 V Bucks on discounteach item described below also sold separately.

He is ready to apply his own form of justice in the modern world. DC hero Black Adam is wreaking havoc in Fortnite Chapter 3 – Season 4. Become the savior or destroyer of Heaven with the Black Adam outfit and other items available now in the Fortnite Item Shop. BLACK ADAM OUTFIT The man who became a myth and a legend. Gold is nothing more than a decoration for Black Adam. With its reactive style, your outfit becomes more and more golden with each elimination during the game. You can also Equip Black Adam’s Hoodregardless of the selected style. BLACK ADAM ACCESSORIES He does not come in peace and therefore he does not come empty-handed. The following Black Adam accessories are also available in the store: Shiruta Symbol Back Bling : the emblem of Kahndaq, the ancient homeland of Black Adam. (Included with the Black Adam outfit.)

: the emblem of Kahndaq, the ancient homeland of Black Adam. (Included with the Black Adam outfit.) Reactive – illuminated by electricity after each elimination.

Hawkman’s Mace Pickaxe : it was only loaned to Black Adam.

: it was only loaned to Black Adam. Throne of Teth Emote : make them kneel in front of you. The Black Adam Outfit (and Shiruta’s Symbol Back Bling), Hawkman’s Mace Pickaxe, and the Throne of Teth Emote are available to purchase separately or together in the Black Adam Bundle, which also contains The Rise of Teth loading screen. The hierarchy of power has just changed. Walk in the light with Black Adam!

If you are a collector, the physical case Fortnite: Animated Legends is sold at Fnac €19.99.

Read also: REVIEW of Black Adam: quite a fuss for very little soul