Fortnite: a “Zero construction” PlayStation Cup soon on PS5!

Epic Games is launching the PlayStation Zero Construction Cup on PS4 and PS5 with over $115,000 up for grabs.

From April 8 to 9, 2022, PS4 and PS5 players will be able to participate in the PlayStation Zero Construction Cup on Fortnite. The new mode is a huge hit! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Fortnite adopts “Zero construction” mode

Epic Games recently launched the second season of its third chapter on Fortnite. As always, the very famous American studio brings some new features to its Battle Royale.

It thus invites the millions of players to take part in “rebellion and participate in the ultimate battle to liberate the Zero Point”.

“New tactics, including sprinting and climbing”, are then added. But that’s not all ! The game hosts a new mode called “Zero construction”.

As the name suggests, fighters can no longer rely on building to win battles. Yet that was what set the Battle Royale apart from the others…

But to everyone’s surprise, this new mode is a huge success. So much so that the American firm has decided to keep it.

This proves that the little gem of Epic Games has its place among the greatest. He can thus count on his colorful universe, his gameplay and his numerous collaborations.

Eh yes ! A true crossover machine, Fortnite is constantly welcoming new and very popular licenses. And there’s something for everyone !

Cult films, current series and unmissable video games, there is bound to be happiness there. There are also many sports or music stars like Neymar Jr and Ariana Grande.

Check out the PlayStation Zero Construction Cup on PS4 and PS5!

A new event on PS4 and PS5

On Wednesday April 6, 2022, Epic Games therefore announced the launch of a new event. As you will have understood, this is the PlayStation Zero Construction Cup on PS4 and PS5. Eh yes !

On April 8 and 9, 2022, players will be able to take part in the battle. The winners will then receive the handsome sum of 116,750 dollars. Yes, you read it correctly!

The competition takes place alone, on two sleeves. The first is played in 10 games during which you will have to collect as many points as possible.

Alone the top 100 from each region will qualify for the second. But rest assured! You will get a small gift with 8 points only.

The second round is played over 6 games. Here, the reward depends on the final ranking. The first will walk away with $2,000the second with 1,800, the third with 1,700 and so on.

All players ranked between 31st and 50th place will win $400. The others will then have to wait for a next cup to hope to win a prize…

As a reminder, you must have passed the level 50 to be able to participate in the tournament. We let you discover the details of this new Fortnite event!

PC and Xbox gamersyou pass your turn this time.