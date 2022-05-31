Entertainment

Fortnite: All Icon Series Skins So Far

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 44 2 minutes read

Unlock and earn cosmetic skins in Fortnite is one of the game’s selling points, giving players endless ways to customize their characters. Fortnite is known for implementing skins based on licensed characters from pop culture, including movies, TV shows, and comics, but the game has also featured outfits based on celebrities. These skins are part of the Icon series and feature the likenesses of musicians, streamers, and even athletes. But what skins make up the Icon Series and how do you acquire them? Here’s everything you need to know about from Fortnite Icon series skins.

Recommended Reading

Ariana Grande in Fortnite.

The Icon Series is currently made up of 21 different characters, spanning streamers, musicians, and athletes. Much like your standard cosmetic skins, the Icon Series often features a variety of additional items such as back blings, harvesting tools, emotes, and more. The Icon Series has bundles available for purchase in the Item Shop and often features multiple outfits for each character.

Like everything else in the Item Shop, Icon Series cosmetics are only temporarily available, but some return frequently, giving you a better chance of getting your hands on them. In many cases, multiple skins are available again at once, such as all streamers, which were added back to the Item Shop in May 2022. Other outfits are event-related, such as the Travis Scott outfit, which launched alongside the massive concert in-game. Outfits are never guaranteed to reappear in the shop, so it’s best to grab them when they become available.

LeBron James' shooting basket in Fortnite.

Below is a list of all Icon Series skins, along with the date each skin was last available in-game. Keep in mind that not all skins have since reappeared. their initial launch.

Broadcasters/content creators

Icon Last available
Ninja May 16, 2022
loserfruit May 16, 2022
Lachlan May 16, 2022
Bugha May 16, 2022
LeGrefg May 16, 2022
Chica May 16, 2022
LazarBeam May 16, 2022
Ali A May 29, 2022

The musicians

Icon Last available
Marshmello, Marsha, Marshinobi March 12, 2022
Major Lazer June 13, 2021
Travis Scott, AstroJack April 27, 2020
Ariana Grande March 17, 2022
Bruno Mars April 2, 2022
Anderson Paak April 2, 2022
J Balvin September 12, 2021

Athletes

Icon Last available
james lebron July 28, 2021
Harry Kane July 12, 2021
Marco Reus July 12, 2021
Neymar Jr. April 27, 2021
Naomi Osaka May 25, 2022
Chloe Kim April 2, 2022

Most of these character skins are made available as part of a bundle, which often costs around 1,500 V-bucks or so, depending on what’s included. Others, like the Ariana Grande Bundle, were on offer for 2,000 V-bucks, so hopefully you’ll have some extra currency available if that bundle reappears in the Item Shop.

Editors’ Recommendations

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 44 2 minutes read

Related Articles

The best Disney + Spain series to watch this day

56 seconds ago

Karol G shows even her tonsils in a hot lace bralette

11 mins ago

10 Luxurious Cars That Marvel Actors Drive

12 mins ago

Five Netflix series to watch over and over again

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button