Fortnite: All Icon Series Skins So Far

Unlock and earn cosmetic skins in Fortnite is one of the game’s selling points, giving players endless ways to customize their characters. Fortnite is known for implementing skins based on licensed characters from pop culture, including movies, TV shows, and comics, but the game has also featured outfits based on celebrities. These skins are part of the Icon series and feature the likenesses of musicians, streamers, and even athletes. But what skins make up the Icon Series and how do you acquire them? Here’s everything you need to know about from Fortnite Icon series skins.

The Icon Series is currently made up of 21 different characters, spanning streamers, musicians, and athletes. Much like your standard cosmetic skins, the Icon Series often features a variety of additional items such as back blings, harvesting tools, emotes, and more. The Icon Series has bundles available for purchase in the Item Shop and often features multiple outfits for each character.

Like everything else in the Item Shop, Icon Series cosmetics are only temporarily available, but some return frequently, giving you a better chance of getting your hands on them. In many cases, multiple skins are available again at once, such as all streamers, which were added back to the Item Shop in May 2022. Other outfits are event-related, such as the Travis Scott outfit, which launched alongside the massive concert in-game. Outfits are never guaranteed to reappear in the shop, so it’s best to grab them when they become available.

Below is a list of all Icon Series skins, along with the date each skin was last available in-game. Keep in mind that not all skins have since reappeared. their initial launch.

Broadcasters/content creators

Icon Last available Ninja May 16, 2022 loserfruit May 16, 2022 Lachlan May 16, 2022 Bugha May 16, 2022 LeGrefg May 16, 2022 Chica May 16, 2022 LazarBeam May 16, 2022 Ali A May 29, 2022

The musicians

Icon Last available Marshmello, Marsha, Marshinobi March 12, 2022 Major Lazer June 13, 2021 Travis Scott, AstroJack April 27, 2020 Ariana Grande March 17, 2022 Bruno Mars April 2, 2022 Anderson Paak April 2, 2022 J Balvin September 12, 2021

Athletes

Icon Last available james lebron July 28, 2021 Harry Kane July 12, 2021 Marco Reus July 12, 2021 Neymar Jr. April 27, 2021 Naomi Osaka May 25, 2022 Chloe Kim April 2, 2022

Most of these character skins are made available as part of a bundle, which often costs around 1,500 V-bucks or so, depending on what’s included. Others, like the Ariana Grande Bundle, were on offer for 2,000 V-bucks, so hopefully you’ll have some extra currency available if that bundle reappears in the Item Shop.

