Fortnite and The Rock? The island could welcome Dwayne Johnson

A particular and interesting collaboration is about to arrive on Fortnite. Probably The Rock arrives on the island of Epic Games

Several clues have leaked that probably on Fortnite Season 6 Chapter 2 is about to arrive Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The Foundation is even played by the well-known and charismatic American wrestler and actor. This theory was fueled even more by a video posted on the Instagram de “The rock” titled “The foundation”.

The theory has therefore spread in the Battle Royale community that The Rock is also expected to participate in the game. He therefore plays the character himself The foundation appeared in the trailer for Season 6. But what is the video posted by the actor about?

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on Fortnite Island

A very clear message is not shown, as it simply refers to “a great day” relates to “A specific world”. It also refers to March 16, the game in which we saw the debut of Season 6 Chapter 2. But to the cryptic post of The Rock, we also add further discoveries. The user CodeBendie pointed out that some parts of the armor of The Foundation are reminiscent of the The Rock tattoos. In addition, you can also find tweets from Epic Games dating back to November 2020 in which allusions are made to the collaboration of The Rock with the Battle Royale.

Furthermore, with the arrival of Season 6, Furia has also changed the face of the island. There has been a total change inherent in the disappearance of advanced technology, replaced by flora and fauna. It was thus added to bring a setting of jungle-style atmospheres by going to lend a more approach focused on survival. To obtain useful resources from wild animals, they must be hunted through the use of classic weapons and primordial weapons. In fact, there are new categories of equipment. New projects are already active to create the different weapons already available in Season 6. In addition to the rumors about The Rock, rumors are circulating that there is also a new skin dedicated to Neymar Jr, Brazilian football star. This comes through the Battle Pass along with skins already available like Lara Croft’s. Scrolling down the video of The Rock “the foundation”.

