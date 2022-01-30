Fortnite announcement, in February we change: remember this time

The announcement of the new February Crew and the Battle Pass has arrived on the official Fortnite website, note the date of the update and above all the time.

We are now close to the arrival of the month of February which means that the umpteenths are expected on Fortnite changes and among them the new Battle Pass and the February Crew package which replaces the January one.

Obviously this is content that is exclusive just for those who subscribe to the Crew (costing 11.99 euros per month), a sort of Plus package for Fortnite players. So prepare yourself for others improbable costumes, weapons sharp but bulky and decorative backs. And a nice refund in v-buck too.

The February Crew arrives on Fortnite, welcome Tomorrow

The protagonist of the Fortnite February Crew is the skin of Tomorrow, a character with a golden skull which will come with two different styles: you can choose to carry it around with a mask and hood or completely uncovered.

In addition to the skin that will become available starting from 1 am on 1 February 2022, there are obviously a whole host of accessories. The most absurd of all is certainly the decorative back responsive Flat Line pulsing in time with the emotes. Clearly in the package there is also space for Tomorrow’s service weapon: the pickaxe King of the Rave. Plus a new weapons cover called Eerie Glitter.

We then mentioned a reimbursement. Since Fortnite Crew subscribers instantly access the Battle Pass, if by any chance you have already purchased the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass before subscribing to the Crew you will receive compensation 950 v-buck on your account. And always talking about v-buck We also remind you that subscribers receive 1000 v-bucks every month on the day they signed up. Please note that the refund for the Epic Battle Royale Battle Pass will only be yours once, and the 1000 monthly v-bucks you receive on the subscription billing day will not be included in the Crew package.

If you don’t want a collection hole and haven’t redeemed the January Crew yet, you have until the February Crew release begins.