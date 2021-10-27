Fortnite – Ariana Grande and the Monster Hunter assignments: how to get the All-Weather Extractor

In this guide by Fortnite we will explain how to complete the Ariana Grande’s Monster Hunter assignments and get the special pickaxe Ognitempo extractor. After the performance this summer, Ariana Grande is back in the Epic Games battle royale in the form of a monster hunter in all space, or one of the NPCs who will entrust you with a series of quests in Fortnite in Season 8. Completing all five his assignments you will receive the All-Weather Extractor Pickaxe, as well as a good amount of XP that does not hurt.

Where to find Ariana Grande in Fortnite and start Monster Hunter assignments Monster Hunter assignments will let you explore the new version of the Halloween-themed Fortnite map, first to search for an album and then to get on the trail of monsters. Below we will explain all the steps to complete the quests, but first of all you will have to talk to Ariana Grande, which you will find in Cala Credente, to be precise towards the end of the pier, as you can see in the image below. Ariana Grande in a space monster hunter version

Where to find an album and turntable Ariana Grande’s first assignment will be to find an album and then listen to it via a turntable. The easiest point on the map to find the disc is located at southwest of Brughiere Brumose, at the top of the mountain, as shown in the image below. The location of the album and turntable on the Fortnite map On the summit you will find a hut with Fabio Folta Chioma inside. Next to him you will see a box with the album inside and immediately next to it the turntable. Interact with both objects in succession and you will have completed the first phase of the Fortnite Monster Hunter assignments. Loading... Advertisements Ariana Grande’s album, next to it is the turntable

Study the Keeper’s footsteps For the second phase, you will need to study the Keeper’s footsteps. In the map screen with the tasks you will be shown various points to examine, but fortunately only two are enough, choose the ones you prefer. You will have to look for gods craters that emit a pink light, like the ones in the image below, and interact with them to complete the second phase of the assignments. The Guardian’s footprints

Collect symbols from the Cube monsters To complete the third stage of Fortnite’s Monster Hunter assignments you will need eliminate the monsters of the Cube and collect the symbols that they will drop to the ground. You will find monsters in the corrupted areas that appear at different points in each match. Before diving from the Battle Bus check their position on the map, they are marked with yellow circles, as in the image below. One of the corrupted areas of the Fortnite map Once inside grab a firearm or your pickaxe to take out the Cube monsters. These will drop one “Marking”, which you will have to collect by interacting with it. Once you have collected five, you have completed this stage of the Ariana Grande quests. The markings dropped by the monsters of the Fortnite cube

Reveal the Command symbol To complete this phase you will need to reach one of the points indicated on the assignment map e activate the control symbols. We recommend Podere Pannocchie. Once done you will need to locate three light poles stuck in the ground (they are next to each other). As you approach each of them will emit a hologram depicting a silhouette while making a gesture: jump, pick or dance. What you need to do is mimic the action depicted. For example, in the image below we are asked to use the pickaxe: it is therefore necessary to press the action key with the pickaxe equipped to activate the symbol. Once you have performed the correct actions for all three “command symbols” you will have completed the penultimate stage of the Ariana Grande quests. The posts with the command symbols