Fortnite breaks new records and shields in the new season of the battle game – The Oswegonian

Previews started arriving around October 7th. Fortnite issued a press release saying, “We are still focused on shipping our must-have initiatives for success: the next season of Fortnite and Chapter 5.” The statement also said their schedules remained in effect. It’s strange how they described the upcoming season of Fortnite, but it didn’t seem to mean much. Three days later, a teaser image was released showing a time machine with the date September 1st. January 12, 2018. It’s official: we go back five years to the heyday of Fortnite, Chapter 1: Season 5.

Now, for those who don’t play Fortnite, that doesn’t mean anything. However, for those who do it, this means everything.

When you enter the original Fortnite map, you can’t help but return to a simpler time in your life. The feeling of being able to land on some of your favorite spots where your friends would land and land again is unique. Whether you want to see the Durr Burger restaurant at Greasy Grove, the Clock Tower at Titled Towers, or the golf course at Lazy Links, all the named landmarks your childish heart desires are here. Even in the most popular unnamed locations, such as the football field near Tilted, the dance club near Flush Factory, the movie studio near Junk Junction, and the villain and superhero lairs on the west and east sides of the map. , respectively, everything seems so familiar and recognizable.

It is satisfying to shoot with the new accessories. Additionally, the return of vehicles, including All Terrain Karts (golf carts) and shopping carts, gives a strong sense of fast, but not too fast, mobility for getting around the vast world.

The menu screens and music have also been revamped. The lobby background is lifted from Season 4, and the Item Shop layout returns to a small offering of skins and cosmetics to purchase rather than the scrolling pages between current Fortnite chapters. The original lobby music has been reworked, with a new song titled “The Re-OG,” produced by Grammy-nominated producer Metro Boomin (“Heroes & Villains”).

According to Fortnite, November 4 was the biggest day in Fortnite history in terms of player numbers, with over 44.7 million players and 102 million hours of gameplay. At one point, a record 6.1 million people joined the servers, all playing Fortnite at once, a record. People who once said they would never return to the game are enjoying playing it once again and reconnecting with people they haven’t spoken to in quite some time.

The game is once again full of life and you will be reminded not to jump off the Battle Bus either with a group of friends or alone. In the great words of Jonesy in the trailer for Chapter 2: Season 5, “What are you waiting for? The hunt has begun…”

