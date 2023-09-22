Fortnite brings back original My Hero Academia skins in latest store rotation

“You too can become a hero” in fortnite once again as Epic Games releases the original my hero academia skins for the game and are now available in the in-game store.

He fortnite x my hero academia The collaboration materialized at the end of 2022, with characters like Deku and All Might thanks to the popular battle royale with their presence. In August 2023, fortnite Leakers claimed that three new My Hero Academia skins were coming soon, and when that became a reality, many wondered if the originals would return.

All Might, Izuku Midoriya, and Katsuki Bakugo have finally joined their friends once again, and if you visit the fortnite Buy today, you will be able to purchase the following skins and items.

  • Izuku Midoriya — 1,600 V-Bucks
    • Blackwhip Ax Harvesting Tool: 800 V-Bucks
    • Hero Analysis Emote: 300 V-Bucks
  • everything could — 2000 V-Bucks
    • All Smite Collection Tool: 500 V-Bucks
    • Peace Symbol Gesture: 300 V-Bucks
  • Katsuki Bakugo – 1,500 V-Bucks
    • Cluster Destroyer Harvesting Tool: 800 V-Bucks
  • Shoto Todoroki: 1,500 V-Bucks
    • Hot and Cold Batter Collection Tool: 1000 V-Bucks
    • Coldburn Flying Glider: 1200 V-Bucks
  • Ochaco Uraraka: 1,500 V-Bucks
    • Uravity Smasher Harvesting Tool: 800 V-Bucks
  • Eijiro Kirishima: 1,500 V-Bucks
    • Red Riot Thrashers Harvest Tool: 800 V-Bucks
  • Ashido Mine: 1,500 V-Bucks
    • Acid Ax Harvesting Tool: 800 V-Bucks
    • Cultural Festival Dance Emote: 500 V-Bucks
  • Uniform Wrap UA: 300 V-Bucks

All skins can be purchased individually and players can also purchase the available bundles to get more for their V-Bucks.

If the skins don’t cut it for you, there will also be my hero academia Skills present in the game. Deku’s Smash is back in the second wave of the collaboration, and Epic also added Todoroki’s Ice Walls, a powerful tool to have in the Zero Build game mode.

The new my hero academia The season is expected to release in early to mid-2024, so fans of both the anime and the fortnite At least you will have an outlet until then with these skins.

