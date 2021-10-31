Fortnite canceled in China in November – Nerd4.life

Tech

Fortnite canceled in China in November

On November 15, 2021, i.e. in about fifteen days, Fortnite Sara deleted in China for unspecified reasons. Starting tomorrow, November 1, 2021, it will no longer be possible to register for the game and the download portal will be closed, while from mid-November the servers will be closed and it will no longer be possible to connect.

As we said, there are no official reasons for this move, nor on the part of Epic Games, nor by Tencent. The hypotheses in the field concern the poor success of Fortnite, which in China has never reached the levels of PUBG, Free Fire or Knives Out; or the intervention of the Chinese government, which made it impossible to continue to manage it, especially after the new rules that prevent minors from playing free-to-play more than 3 hours a week and limit the money they can spend on games.

In short, that the impossibility of milking the little ones has made Fortnite anti-economic, given the low number of players? Likely, but certainly not. We await official communications from the publisher or developer before drawing any conclusions.

Fortnite remains one of the most successful games in the West.

